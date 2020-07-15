120 Thompson Street

Amenities

Bright and airy studio with top quality finishes: Windowed kitchen with custom cabinetry, exposed brick and STAINLESS steel appliances, Spotless bath with pedestal sink and wide plank bamboo flooring throughout. Sun-filled corner unit with big South and East facing WINDOWS. Pin-drop quiet overlooking the back gardens. Located on PRINCE/Thompson in the heart of Soho, surrounded by everything downtown living has to offer. Priced to rent FAST! NO FEE,Under-priced 1BR w/ bright sunlight exposure and open views from large West facing windows in every room! spacious living room, queen-size BR, exposed brick wall, newly finished floors and separate windowed kitchen w/ full-size appliances. Located on Thompson & Prince in the heart of Soho. Priced to rent fast! Sorry, no dogs