Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

120 Thompson Street

120 Thompson Street · (646) 630-5277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 Thompson Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Bright and airy studio with top quality finishes: Windowed kitchen with custom cabinetry, exposed brick and STAINLESS steel appliances, Spotless bath with pedestal sink and wide plank bamboo flooring throughout. Sun-filled corner unit with big South and East facing WINDOWS. Pin-drop quiet overlooking the back gardens. Located on PRINCE/Thompson in the heart of Soho, surrounded by everything downtown living has to offer. Priced to rent FAST! NO FEE,Under-priced 1BR w/ bright sunlight exposure and open views from large West facing windows in every room! spacious living room, queen-size BR, exposed brick wall, newly finished floors and separate windowed kitchen w/ full-size appliances. Located on Thompson & Prince in the heart of Soho. Priced to rent fast! Sorry, no dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Thompson Street have any available units?
120 Thompson Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 120 Thompson Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 Thompson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Thompson Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 Thompson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 Thompson Street offer parking?
No, 120 Thompson Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 Thompson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Thompson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Thompson Street have a pool?
No, 120 Thompson Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 Thompson Street have accessible units?
No, 120 Thompson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Thompson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Thompson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Thompson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Thompson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
