All apartments in New York
Find more places like 120 Riverside Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
120 Riverside Boulevard
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

120 Riverside Boulevard

120 Riverside Boulevard · (718) 288-8022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

120 Riverside Boulevard, New York, NY 10069
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-M · Avail. now

$4,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bike storage
garage
hot tub
lobby
sauna
valet service
*Available May 2020

Bright East Facing One Bedroom Apartment on Riverside Boulevard!

The spacious home features a beautiful living room with hardwood floors & oversized windows. The gourmet pass-through kitchen offers granite counters & stainless steel appliances. There is also a luxurious marble bath, generous closet space and a washer/dryer within the apartment.

120 Riverside Boulevard is white glove Luxury Living at its Finest. The amenities are fantastic, including a 24 hour doorman, concierge, gorgeous lobby, a 12,000 SF state of the art fitness center, men + women locker rooms with stream room and sauna, spin and Pilates, studio for classes, indoor 50ft lap pool, Jacuzzi, spa services, children's playroom, media lounge with projection screen, billiards table, valet, dry cleaning, maid service, stroller and bike room, and a rooftop "Oasis" sky lounge and roof deck overlooking the Hudson River.

This is truly an amazing building!

The location is superb, steps to Lincoln Center, Riverside Park, the bike path, Pier 1, Boat Basin, Morton Williams Market, Restaurants, and the Subway.

*No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Riverside Boulevard have any available units?
120 Riverside Boulevard has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Riverside Boulevard have?
Some of 120 Riverside Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Riverside Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
120 Riverside Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Riverside Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 120 Riverside Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 Riverside Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 120 Riverside Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 120 Riverside Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Riverside Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Riverside Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 120 Riverside Boulevard has a pool.
Does 120 Riverside Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 120 Riverside Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Riverside Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Riverside Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 120 Riverside Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity