Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman gym parking pool pool table bike storage garage hot tub lobby sauna valet service

*Available May 2020



Bright East Facing One Bedroom Apartment on Riverside Boulevard!



The spacious home features a beautiful living room with hardwood floors & oversized windows. The gourmet pass-through kitchen offers granite counters & stainless steel appliances. There is also a luxurious marble bath, generous closet space and a washer/dryer within the apartment.



120 Riverside Boulevard is white glove Luxury Living at its Finest. The amenities are fantastic, including a 24 hour doorman, concierge, gorgeous lobby, a 12,000 SF state of the art fitness center, men + women locker rooms with stream room and sauna, spin and Pilates, studio for classes, indoor 50ft lap pool, Jacuzzi, spa services, children's playroom, media lounge with projection screen, billiards table, valet, dry cleaning, maid service, stroller and bike room, and a rooftop "Oasis" sky lounge and roof deck overlooking the Hudson River.



This is truly an amazing building!



The location is superb, steps to Lincoln Center, Riverside Park, the bike path, Pier 1, Boat Basin, Morton Williams Market, Restaurants, and the Subway.



*No Pets.