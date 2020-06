Amenities

Ask for a VR tour - Upper West Side! Beautiful 1 bed or convertible railroad 2 bed sits just 1/2 block to Central Park! The apartment features hardwood floors, large separate kitchen, and great closet space. Located on a tree-lined block on top of the B/C trains, restaurants, bars, Central Park and more. Txt/email/call 24/7 to schedule a private viewing. If this listing is not for you, we have access to anything you find online and are happy to show!