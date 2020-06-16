119 W 126th St

Amenities
Rarely Available! Stunning Duplex that feels more like a home than an apartment! The home features a HUGE lower level living space, a separate dining area, gorgeous new hardwood floors, and has street & garden views. The upper level features 2 spacious bedrooms, each with walk-in closet, and your very own in-unit Washer/Dryer! Cooking Gas included! The home features a HUGE lower level living space, a separate dining area, gorgeous new hardwood floors, and has street & garden views. The upper level features 2 spacious bedrooms, each with walk-in closet, and your very own in-unit Washer/Dryer! Prime location - just off Lenox Ave 2/3 Express trains, and a short walk to A/B/C/D trains! **Notable Neighborhood Hot Spots - Whole Foods, Red Rooster, Harlem Social and so much more! Easy commute to midtown/downtown, Central and Morningside Parks! Pets are case by case.