Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:35 PM

119 W 126th St

119 West 126th Street · (914) 433-4676
Location

119 West 126th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rarely Available! Stunning Duplex that feels more like a home than an apartment! The home features a HUGE lower level living space, a separate dining area, gorgeous new hardwood floors, and has street & garden views. The upper level features 2 spacious bedrooms, each with walk-in closet, and your very own in-unit Washer/Dryer! Cooking Gas included! The home features a HUGE lower level living space, a separate dining area, gorgeous new hardwood floors, and has street & garden views. The upper level features 2 spacious bedrooms, each with walk-in closet, and your very own in-unit Washer/Dryer! Prime location - just off Lenox Ave 2/3 Express trains, and a short walk to A/B/C/D trains! **Notable Neighborhood Hot Spots - Whole Foods, Red Rooster, Harlem Social and so much more! Easy commute to midtown/downtown, Central and Morningside Parks! Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 W 126th St have any available units?
119 W 126th St has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 W 126th St have?
Some of 119 W 126th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 W 126th St currently offering any rent specials?
119 W 126th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 W 126th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 W 126th St is pet friendly.
Does 119 W 126th St offer parking?
No, 119 W 126th St does not offer parking.
Does 119 W 126th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 W 126th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 W 126th St have a pool?
No, 119 W 126th St does not have a pool.
Does 119 W 126th St have accessible units?
No, 119 W 126th St does not have accessible units.
Does 119 W 126th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 W 126th St does not have units with dishwashers.
