119 Post Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry yoga

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED & NO FEE. This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee.



Virtual Tour:

https://youtu.be/2HxM9dgh2EY



Bright, sunny, huge!

Pictures are of unit directly next door while renovation completes.



The Apartment

Updated kitchen with stainless steel and granite, dishwasher!

Closets everywhere!

Bright, so much space!

Lovely hardwood throughout!

Exposed brick!



The Building

Pets ok!

Live in Super

Laundry in basement

Great central location!

1 Train a block away, A Express nearby, express bus to east side nearby

The best of Inwood right around you



The Neighborhood

Acres of Parks with river views everywhere!

Year Round Farmer's Market!

Vibrant Nightlife, Restaurants, Bars, Coffeeshops!

Yoga, pilates, dance Studios nearby!

An Oasis away from the bustle of downtown!