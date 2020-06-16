All apartments in New York
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:59 PM

119 Post Avenue

119 Post Avenue · (917) 627-9320
Location

119 Post Avenue, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-J · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
yoga
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED & NO FEE. This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee.

Virtual Tour:
https://youtu.be/2HxM9dgh2EY

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT & NO FEE!!
Bright, sunny, huge!
Pictures are of unit directly next door while renovation completes.

The Apartment
Updated kitchen with stainless steel and granite, dishwasher!
Closets everywhere!
Bright, so much space!
Lovely hardwood throughout!
Exposed brick!

The Building
Pets ok!
Live in Super
Laundry in basement
Great central location!
1 Train a block away, A Express nearby, express bus to east side nearby
The best of Inwood right around you

The Neighborhood
Acres of Parks with river views everywhere!
Year Round Farmer's Market!
Vibrant Nightlife, Restaurants, Bars, Coffeeshops!
Yoga, pilates, dance Studios nearby!
An Oasis away from the bustle of downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Post Avenue have any available units?
119 Post Avenue has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Post Avenue have?
Some of 119 Post Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Post Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
119 Post Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Post Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Post Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 119 Post Avenue offer parking?
No, 119 Post Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 119 Post Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Post Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Post Avenue have a pool?
No, 119 Post Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 119 Post Avenue have accessible units?
No, 119 Post Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Post Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Post Avenue has units with dishwashers.
