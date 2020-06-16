119 Post Avenue

Amenities
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED & NO FEE. This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee.
Virtual Tour:
https://youtu.be/2HxM9dgh2EY
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT & NO FEE!!
Bright, sunny, huge!
Pictures are of unit directly next door while renovation completes.
The Apartment
Updated kitchen with stainless steel and granite, dishwasher!
Closets everywhere!
Bright, so much space!
Lovely hardwood throughout!
Exposed brick!
The Building
Pets ok!
Live in Super
Laundry in basement
Great central location!
1 Train a block away, A Express nearby, express bus to east side nearby
The best of Inwood right around you
The Neighborhood
Acres of Parks with river views everywhere!
Year Round Farmer's Market!
Vibrant Nightlife, Restaurants, Bars, Coffeeshops!
Yoga, pilates, dance Studios nearby!
An Oasis away from the bustle of downtown!