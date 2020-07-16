All apartments in New York
119 East 96th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

119 East 96th Street

119 East 96th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

119 East 96th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large Two Bedroom Steps From 6 Train

*1/2 MONTH FREE
*NO FEE

Spacious Living Room Perfect for Entertaining, Exposed Brick Throughout, High Ceilings, Queen Size Bedrooms, Two Large Closets, Renovated Bathroom, and Ample Natural Light

Perfect for Shares, Families or Anyone that Needs Space!

500 ft from 96th & Lexington 6 Train,**great Location Steps From Subway
**2 Blocks Two Central Park
**hardwood Floors Throughout
**gourmet Garage / Earls Beer And Cheese Within Block
**marble Bathroom
**call Or Text Anytime

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 East 96th Street have any available units?
119 East 96th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 119 East 96th Street currently offering any rent specials?
119 East 96th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 East 96th Street pet-friendly?
No, 119 East 96th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 119 East 96th Street offer parking?
Yes, 119 East 96th Street offers parking.
Does 119 East 96th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 East 96th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 East 96th Street have a pool?
No, 119 East 96th Street does not have a pool.
Does 119 East 96th Street have accessible units?
No, 119 East 96th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 119 East 96th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 East 96th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 East 96th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 East 96th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
