119 East 96th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large Two Bedroom Steps From 6 Train



*1/2 MONTH FREE

*NO FEE



Spacious Living Room Perfect for Entertaining, Exposed Brick Throughout, High Ceilings, Queen Size Bedrooms, Two Large Closets, Renovated Bathroom, and Ample Natural Light



Perfect for Shares, Families or Anyone that Needs Space!



500 ft from 96th & Lexington 6 Train,**great Location Steps From Subway

**2 Blocks Two Central Park

**hardwood Floors Throughout

**gourmet Garage / Earls Beer And Cheese Within Block

**marble Bathroom

**call Or Text Anytime