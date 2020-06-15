118 Mercer Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Available June 1st, 2020. Prime SoHo location!!!



Welcome to 118 Mercer (also known as 547 Broadway). This is an amazing opportunity to LIVE/WORK in one of the hippest neighborhoods in New York in this sunny 1,900 square foot classic SoHo loft. This authentic space features 10ft ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, a renovated chef's kitchen with high end appliances, in-unit Bosch washer/dryer, a large bathroom, and bright Eastern exposures from the oversized floor-to-ceiling windows. Key elevator access, full floor. LIVE/WORK allowed. Easy board and fast approvals.



This loft is currently configured as a one bedroom and one bathroom apartment with a separate interior room or home office and den. Measuring approximately 1,900 square feet, this space can easily be used as a two or three bedroom.



The building also boasts a brand beautifully furnished and landscaped roof deck providing an oasis from the City. 547 Broadway is a landmarked, classic Soho loft building with an architecturally significant facade and fire escape as featured in the New York Times. Pets case by case. Brokers: CYOF.



Entrance to this unit on 547 Broadway between Prince and Spring Street next to Sephora. Key elevator to this full floor unit.