Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

118 Mercer Street

118 Mercer Street · (646) 868-7244
Location

118 Mercer Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-B · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Available June 1st, 2020. Prime SoHo location!!!

Welcome to 118 Mercer (also known as 547 Broadway). This is an amazing opportunity to LIVE/WORK in one of the hippest neighborhoods in New York in this sunny 1,900 square foot classic SoHo loft. This authentic space features 10ft ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, a renovated chef's kitchen with high end appliances, in-unit Bosch washer/dryer, a large bathroom, and bright Eastern exposures from the oversized floor-to-ceiling windows. Key elevator access, full floor. LIVE/WORK allowed. Easy board and fast approvals.

This loft is currently configured as a one bedroom and one bathroom apartment with a separate interior room or home office and den. Measuring approximately 1,900 square feet, this space can easily be used as a two or three bedroom.

The building also boasts a brand beautifully furnished and landscaped roof deck providing an oasis from the City. 547 Broadway is a landmarked, classic Soho loft building with an architecturally significant facade and fire escape as featured in the New York Times. Pets case by case. Brokers: CYOF.

Entrance to this unit on 547 Broadway between Prince and Spring Street next to Sephora. Key elevator to this full floor unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Mercer Street have any available units?
118 Mercer Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Mercer Street have?
Some of 118 Mercer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Mercer Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 Mercer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Mercer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Mercer Street is pet friendly.
Does 118 Mercer Street offer parking?
No, 118 Mercer Street does not offer parking.
Does 118 Mercer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Mercer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Mercer Street have a pool?
No, 118 Mercer Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 Mercer Street have accessible units?
No, 118 Mercer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Mercer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Mercer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
