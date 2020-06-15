118 Mercer Street

Amenities
Available June 1st, 2020. Prime SoHo location!!!
Welcome to 118 Mercer (also known as 547 Broadway). This is an amazing opportunity to LIVE/WORK in one of the hippest neighborhoods in New York in this sunny 1,900 square foot classic SoHo loft. This authentic space features 10ft ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, a renovated chef's kitchen with high end appliances, in-unit Bosch washer/dryer, a large bathroom, and bright Eastern exposures from the oversized floor-to-ceiling windows. Key elevator access, full floor. LIVE/WORK allowed. Easy board and fast approvals.
This loft is currently configured as a one bedroom and one bathroom apartment with a separate interior room or home office and den. Measuring approximately 1,900 square feet, this space can easily be used as a two or three bedroom.
The building also boasts a brand beautifully furnished and landscaped roof deck providing an oasis from the City. 547 Broadway is a landmarked, classic Soho loft building with an architecturally significant facade and fire escape as featured in the New York Times. Pets case by case. Brokers: CYOF.
Entrance to this unit on 547 Broadway between Prince and Spring Street next to Sephora. Key elevator to this full floor unit.