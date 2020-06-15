118 Madison

Amenities

in unit laundry some paid utils internet access furnished

Partially furnished 6-bedroom / 3 bath apartment on Madison and East 30th ideal for students, or interns looking for a temporary apartment through the summer months from June 6 through Aug. 31st.



* Spacious layout, 2,400 square feet - full floor apartment

* Bedrooms furnished with bunk beds in each room.

* Beds can be switched to Queen size beds upon request, and for additional fee

*Apartment does not include housewares - tenants should bring bed, bath and kitchen linens, and all kitchen housewares

In-unit washer/dryer

Apple TV and NetFlix subscription only in the living room

Wi-Fi, and utilities included (electricity, gas)

Apartment available for rent from June 6 through Aug. 31st only no option to extend.

*Common living area includes dining table, couch, and TV

*should rent for entire term through the summer

*Trash chute located in apartment

*Full floor apartment