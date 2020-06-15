118 Madison

Amenities
Partially furnished 6-bedroom / 3 bath apartment on Madison and East 30th ideal for students, or interns looking for a temporary apartment through the summer months from June 6 through Aug. 31st.
* Spacious layout, 2,400 square feet - full floor apartment
* Bedrooms furnished with bunk beds in each room.
* Beds can be switched to Queen size beds upon request, and for additional fee
*Apartment does not include housewares - tenants should bring bed, bath and kitchen linens, and all kitchen housewares
In-unit washer/dryer
Apple TV and NetFlix subscription only in the living room
Wi-Fi, and utilities included (electricity, gas)
Apartment available for rent from June 6 through Aug. 31st only no option to extend.
*Common living area includes dining table, couch, and TV
*should rent for entire term through the summer
*Trash chute located in apartment
*Full floor apartment