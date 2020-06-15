All apartments in New York
118 Madison
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

118 Madison

118 Madison Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

118 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10016
NoMad

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
Partially furnished 6-bedroom / 3 bath apartment on Madison and East 30th ideal for students, or interns looking for a temporary apartment through the summer months from June 6 through Aug. 31st.

* Spacious layout, 2,400 square feet - full floor apartment
* Bedrooms furnished with bunk beds in each room.
* Beds can be switched to Queen size beds upon request, and for additional fee
*Apartment does not include housewares - tenants should bring bed, bath and kitchen linens, and all kitchen housewares
In-unit washer/dryer
Apple TV and NetFlix subscription only in the living room
Wi-Fi, and utilities included (electricity, gas)
Apartment available for rent from June 6 through Aug. 31st only no option to extend.
*Common living area includes dining table, couch, and TV
*should rent for entire term through the summer
*Trash chute located in apartment
*Full floor apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Madison have any available units?
118 Madison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Madison have?
Some of 118 Madison's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Madison currently offering any rent specials?
118 Madison isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Madison pet-friendly?
No, 118 Madison is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 118 Madison offer parking?
No, 118 Madison does not offer parking.
Does 118 Madison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Madison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Madison have a pool?
No, 118 Madison does not have a pool.
Does 118 Madison have accessible units?
No, 118 Madison does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Madison have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Madison does not have units with dishwashers.
