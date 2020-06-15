117 Bank Street

Amenities

Loft-like south-facing Alcove studio home in the heart of the West Village! This gem is located on lovely cobblestone Bank street and features, updated kitchen with dishwasher, marble countertops, and renovated bathroom. Exposed brick wall and In-unit washer machine and dryer, L shaped large closet dividing living and sleeping area, sleeping area(more like a king-size bedroom) separated and can accommodate a king-size bed + furniture. Generous size living room and room for a table in the kitchen area. Only one flight up. Rarely available, Charming brownstone with a shared garden in the back.