Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

117 Bank Street

117 Bank Street · (212) 300-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

117 Bank Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Loft-like south-facing Alcove studio home in the heart of the West Village! This gem is located on lovely cobblestone Bank street and features, updated kitchen with dishwasher, marble countertops, and renovated bathroom. Exposed brick wall and In-unit washer machine and dryer, L shaped large closet dividing living and sleeping area, sleeping area(more like a king-size bedroom) separated and can accommodate a king-size bed + furniture. Generous size living room and room for a table in the kitchen area. Only one flight up. Rarely available, Charming brownstone with a shared garden in the back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Bank Street have any available units?
117 Bank Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 117 Bank Street currently offering any rent specials?
117 Bank Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Bank Street pet-friendly?
No, 117 Bank Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 117 Bank Street offer parking?
No, 117 Bank Street does not offer parking.
Does 117 Bank Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Bank Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Bank Street have a pool?
No, 117 Bank Street does not have a pool.
Does 117 Bank Street have accessible units?
No, 117 Bank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Bank Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Bank Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Bank Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Bank Street does not have units with air conditioning.
