Your Living Room has a beautiful open south view shown in our first photo, your Master Bedroom and Second Bedroom are south-facing toward Gardens and Third Bedroom has a beautiful open North view toward the tree-lined running track across the street. Two of the Three Bedrooms have walk-in closets. The walk-in closet with drawers in the third bedroom is the largest within this home. Stainless Steel appliances in your kitchen, a washer and dryer in your basement and hardwood floors everywhere we go. Dogs are an additional $150 per month and Cats are an additional $50 per month.