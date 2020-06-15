All apartments in New York
Find more places like 116 East 19th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
116 East 19th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:42 PM

116 East 19th Street

116 East 19th Street · (917) 912-2377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

116 East 19th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1 Block off Gramercy Park! Total gut renovation was recently renovated and has transformed this half floor of a townhouse into a SoHo loft. This huge ONE BEDROOM LOFT has high ceilings, huge South facing windows, a brand new MASTER chef's kitchen w high end stainless steel appliance including a VIKING RANGE, dishwasher and over-sized oven, black granite counter top and back splash with breakfast bar. All new bathroom is finished in marble and has lots of storage space.

There is a FULL/proper DINING ROOM and the living room can easily accommodate areas for lounging, working without feeling cramped. Bedroom can easily accommodate a KING sized bed. Exposed brick graces almost every surface blending raw hewn wood and other original detail of this prewar building with extremely high-end, modern finishes. Building has a large and brand new laundry room.

Close to Union Sq transportation, market, shopping and Gramercy Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 East 19th Street have any available units?
116 East 19th Street has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 East 19th Street have?
Some of 116 East 19th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 East 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 East 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 East 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 116 East 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 116 East 19th Street offer parking?
No, 116 East 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 116 East 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 East 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 East 19th Street have a pool?
No, 116 East 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 East 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 116 East 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 East 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 East 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 116 East 19th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity