116 East 19th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

1 Block off Gramercy Park! Total gut renovation was recently renovated and has transformed this half floor of a townhouse into a SoHo loft. This huge ONE BEDROOM LOFT has high ceilings, huge South facing windows, a brand new MASTER chef's kitchen w high end stainless steel appliance including a VIKING RANGE, dishwasher and over-sized oven, black granite counter top and back splash with breakfast bar. All new bathroom is finished in marble and has lots of storage space.



There is a FULL/proper DINING ROOM and the living room can easily accommodate areas for lounging, working without feeling cramped. Bedroom can easily accommodate a KING sized bed. Exposed brick graces almost every surface blending raw hewn wood and other original detail of this prewar building with extremely high-end, modern finishes. Building has a large and brand new laundry room.



Close to Union Sq transportation, market, shopping and Gramercy Park!