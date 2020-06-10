116 Central Park South

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym parking garage

Gorgeous oversized studio in a prime, park-side location! This feel-good, 516 square foot loft-like studio has an oversized living area, a mammoth walk-in closet and a separate changing area off the bathroom. This home also boasts a separate, newly renovated, full-sized windowed kitchen with stainless appliances, dishwasher and a four-burner range cooking and entertaining will be a breeze! Additionally, there are four jumbo windows lining the north-facing wall, letting in natural light and contributing to the home's open, airy feeling. Finally, 116 Park House offers a 24-hour doorman, parking garage, fitness room, laundry, and pets are permitted! And did we mention being directly across from Central Park and steps from Columbus Circle, transportation and shopping? How will you feel being surrounded by New York City's most distinguished hotels and restaurants and most prestigious addresses? Like a Million Bucks! Welcome home! Available June 1st.