Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

116 Central Park South

116 Central Park South · (917) 969-3905
Location

116 Central Park South, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 5-G · Avail. now

$3,200

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
garage
Gorgeous oversized studio in a prime, park-side location! This feel-good, 516 square foot loft-like studio has an oversized living area, a mammoth walk-in closet and a separate changing area off the bathroom. This home also boasts a separate, newly renovated, full-sized windowed kitchen with stainless appliances, dishwasher and a four-burner range cooking and entertaining will be a breeze! Additionally, there are four jumbo windows lining the north-facing wall, letting in natural light and contributing to the home's open, airy feeling. Finally, 116 Park House offers a 24-hour doorman, parking garage, fitness room, laundry, and pets are permitted! And did we mention being directly across from Central Park and steps from Columbus Circle, transportation and shopping? How will you feel being surrounded by New York City's most distinguished hotels and restaurants and most prestigious addresses? Like a Million Bucks! Welcome home! Available June 1.,Gorgeous oversized studio in a prime, park-side location! This feel-good, 516 square foot loft-like studio has an oversized living area, a mammoth walk-in closet and a separate changing area off the bathroom. This home also boasts a separate, newly renovated, full-sized windowed kitchen with stainless appliances, dishwasher and a four-burner range cooking and entertaining will be a breeze! Additionally, there are four jumbo windows lining the north-facing wall, letting in natural light and contributing to the home's open, airy feeling. Finally, 116 Park House offers a 24-hour doorman, parking garage, fitness room, laundry, and pets are permitted! And did we mention being directly across from Central Park and steps from Columbus Circle, transportation and shopping? How will you feel being surrounded by New York City's most distinguished hotels and restaurants and most prestigious addresses? Like a Million Bucks! Welcome home! Available June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Central Park South have any available units?
116 Central Park South has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Central Park South have?
Some of 116 Central Park South's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Central Park South currently offering any rent specials?
116 Central Park South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Central Park South pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Central Park South is pet friendly.
Does 116 Central Park South offer parking?
Yes, 116 Central Park South does offer parking.
Does 116 Central Park South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Central Park South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Central Park South have a pool?
No, 116 Central Park South does not have a pool.
Does 116 Central Park South have accessible units?
No, 116 Central Park South does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Central Park South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Central Park South has units with dishwashers.
