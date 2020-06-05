115 East 89th Street

Amenities

PRE WAR SPLENDORPerfectly located a few blocks from Central Park, shopping and transport, this bright, 1,300 sq ft renovated apartment is available now. It features hardwood floors and stylish art deco touches such as beamed ceilings and light sconces. The spacious living room, Master suite and second bedroom are all bright and south facing. The formal dining room or media room is also spacious and bright with charming views of the neighborhood. The windowed Chef's kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, lots of cabinets and black granite counter tops. There are two full baths one with tub and the other en-suite in the Master bedroom. The building has a Part-time Doorman 3pm to 11pm 7 days a week, a live-in Super and also a Porter. There is a laundry, bike room, and extra storage units when available. Pets are welcome case by case. Fast approvals are normal as this is a rental building with none of the complicated rental requirements of nearby co-ops and condos.