Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

115 East 89th Street

115 East 89th Street · (917) 805-3180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 East 89th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-B · Avail. now

$7,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
bike storage
media room
PRE WAR SPLENDORPerfectly located a few blocks from Central Park, shopping and transport, this bright, 1,300 sq ft renovated apartment is available now. It features hardwood floors and stylish art deco touches such as beamed ceilings and light sconces. The spacious living room, Master suite and second bedroom are all bright and south facing. The formal dining room or media room is also spacious and bright with charming views of the neighborhood. The windowed Chef's kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, lots of cabinets and black granite counter tops. There are two full baths one with tub and the other en-suite in the Master bedroom. The building has a Part-time Doorman 3pm to 11pm 7 days a week, a live-in Super and also a Porter. There is a laundry, bike room, and extra storage units when available. Pets are welcome case by case. Fast approvals are normal as this is a rental building with none of the complicated rental requirements of nearby co-ops and condos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 East 89th Street have any available units?
115 East 89th Street has a unit available for $7,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 East 89th Street have?
Some of 115 East 89th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 East 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 East 89th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 East 89th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 East 89th Street is pet friendly.
Does 115 East 89th Street offer parking?
No, 115 East 89th Street does not offer parking.
Does 115 East 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 East 89th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 East 89th Street have a pool?
No, 115 East 89th Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 East 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 115 East 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 East 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 East 89th Street has units with dishwashers.
