114 West 27th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

114 West 27th Street

114 West 27th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

114 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10-N · Avail. now

$9,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
internet access
New to market! This breathtaking, chic, sun-flooded, quintessential Chelsea home features an open floor plan and an unusual amount of space to spread out and enjoy. 3 generously proportioned bedrooms + new stylish home office. Highly desired oversized windows facing north onto historic W 27th Street, with Empire State views. A spacious, airy, stunningly lit interior, boasting 11 ft ceilings and an elegantly scaled living/dining area, perfect for work-from-home, entertaining or relaxing with family and friends. Artistic charm meets happy living.

Adjacent to the living space are two bedrooms with open city views, an abundance of natural light and new blackout blinds. The tranquil, interior master bedroom (accommodates a king bed and sitting area) is set apart by French glass doors, and receives good natural light and excellent ventilation. Through the master, you'll find an expansive 28 ft walk-through closet with versatile uses, and a new home office.

The sunlit, newly renovated, custom-designed, Nordic-inspired home office is perfectly set aside from the primary living areas for privacy and serenity. This beautiful 14ft long space features an inset birch desk, platform storage, high shelving and slate tiling. Separate router ensures seamless fast internet. Beyond the home office, you'll find a cozy sitting or work area and an exquisitely crafted glass door and window to a private outdoor escape.

The exterior windows, aligning 42' of frontage on W 27th St, have been recently replaced with top-of-the-line, triple-paned, noise-reducing, high quality glass, a truly rare find among Chelsea lofts. The apartment also features coveted original details, washer/dryer in unit, an open plan kitchen with new low-noise Siemens dishwasher and recently installed GE refrigerator, beautiful white exposed brick with inset English granite shelving, 3 zone A/C system (new Fujitsu HVAC system in front-facing bedrooms), Kohler soaking tub, custom lighting, and plentiful storage.

Custom mirrored closets and other furniture negotiable.

This expansive home is unparalleled in design, layout, functionality and value. Seldom does a loft of this quality become available.

114 W 27th St is a distinctive, well-run boutique coop with a devoted super, virtual doorman, key-fob resident access, friendly neighbors and true sense of community. Two units per floor, recent renovation of the 10th floor shared hallway. Free bike parking in the basement. Additional storage available.

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Chelsea/Flatiron/Nomad, minutes away from Madison Square Park, the Highline, Whole Foods, Fairway, Trader Joe's, Chelsea Piers, Union Square and Chelsea Farmers Markets, Flatiron Building, Penn Station, FIT, all transportation and the finest retail, arts, dining, gyms, hotels and entertainment our great city has to offer.

2-year lease preferred (inquire about incentive), will also offer 1-year.

3D VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 West 27th Street have any available units?
114 West 27th Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 West 27th Street have?
Some of 114 West 27th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 West 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
114 West 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 West 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 114 West 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 114 West 27th Street offer parking?
Yes, 114 West 27th Street offers parking.
Does 114 West 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 West 27th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 West 27th Street have a pool?
No, 114 West 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 114 West 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 114 West 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 114 West 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 West 27th Street has units with dishwashers.
