114 West 27th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities doorman parking internet access

New to market! This breathtaking, chic, sun-flooded, quintessential Chelsea home features an open floor plan and an unusual amount of space to spread out and enjoy. 3 generously proportioned bedrooms + new stylish home office. Highly desired oversized windows facing north onto historic W 27th Street, with Empire State views. A spacious, airy, stunningly lit interior, boasting 11 ft ceilings and an elegantly scaled living/dining area, perfect for work-from-home, entertaining or relaxing with family and friends. Artistic charm meets happy living.



Adjacent to the living space are two bedrooms with open city views, an abundance of natural light and new blackout blinds. The tranquil, interior master bedroom (accommodates a king bed and sitting area) is set apart by French glass doors, and receives good natural light and excellent ventilation. Through the master, you'll find an expansive 28 ft walk-through closet with versatile uses, and a new home office.



The sunlit, newly renovated, custom-designed, Nordic-inspired home office is perfectly set aside from the primary living areas for privacy and serenity. This beautiful 14ft long space features an inset birch desk, platform storage, high shelving and slate tiling. Separate router ensures seamless fast internet. Beyond the home office, you'll find a cozy sitting or work area and an exquisitely crafted glass door and window to a private outdoor escape.



The exterior windows, aligning 42' of frontage on W 27th St, have been recently replaced with top-of-the-line, triple-paned, noise-reducing, high quality glass, a truly rare find among Chelsea lofts. The apartment also features coveted original details, washer/dryer in unit, an open plan kitchen with new low-noise Siemens dishwasher and recently installed GE refrigerator, beautiful white exposed brick with inset English granite shelving, 3 zone A/C system (new Fujitsu HVAC system in front-facing bedrooms), Kohler soaking tub, custom lighting, and plentiful storage.



Custom mirrored closets and other furniture negotiable.



This expansive home is unparalleled in design, layout, functionality and value. Seldom does a loft of this quality become available.



114 W 27th St is a distinctive, well-run boutique coop with a devoted super, virtual doorman, key-fob resident access, friendly neighbors and true sense of community. Two units per floor, recent renovation of the 10th floor shared hallway. Free bike parking in the basement. Additional storage available.



Perfectly positioned in the heart of Chelsea/Flatiron/Nomad, minutes away from Madison Square Park, the Highline, Whole Foods, Fairway, Trader Joe's, Chelsea Piers, Union Square and Chelsea Farmers Markets, Flatiron Building, Penn Station, FIT, all transportation and the finest retail, arts, dining, gyms, hotels and entertainment our great city has to offer.



2-year lease preferred (inquire about incentive), will also offer 1-year.



3D VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST