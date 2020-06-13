All apartments in New York
New York, NY
114 Christopher St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

114 Christopher St

114 Christopher Street · (718) 614-5054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

114 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,079

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
True Two Bedroom in the Heart of the West Village!

*Advertised rent is based on July Free and last month free on a 12 month lease*

Apartment Features:
- 2 Bedrooms
- Newly Renovated Open-kitchen features Dishwasher, Marble countertops, and new cabinetry.
- Windows in every room
- Closets in each bedroom plus additional storage
- Stand-up shower and clean bathroom

Building Features:

- Laundry In-basement
- Well-Manicured Walk-up
- Prime West Village location on Christopher/Bedford
- Double door entry
- Very responsive management
- Easy access to public transportation (A,B,C,D,E,F,M,1)

Agent will provide Co-Op fee information

Showing virtually until further notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Christopher St have any available units?
114 Christopher St has a unit available for $3,079 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Christopher St have?
Some of 114 Christopher St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Christopher St currently offering any rent specials?
114 Christopher St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Christopher St pet-friendly?
No, 114 Christopher St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 114 Christopher St offer parking?
No, 114 Christopher St does not offer parking.
Does 114 Christopher St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Christopher St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Christopher St have a pool?
No, 114 Christopher St does not have a pool.
Does 114 Christopher St have accessible units?
No, 114 Christopher St does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Christopher St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Christopher St has units with dishwashers.
