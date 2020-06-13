114 Christopher St

Amenities

True Two Bedroom in the Heart of the West Village!



*Advertised rent is based on July Free and last month free on a 12 month lease*



Apartment Features:

- 2 Bedrooms

- Newly Renovated Open-kitchen features Dishwasher, Marble countertops, and new cabinetry.

- Windows in every room

- Closets in each bedroom plus additional storage

- Stand-up shower and clean bathroom



Building Features:



- Laundry In-basement

- Well-Manicured Walk-up

- Prime West Village location on Christopher/Bedford

- Double door entry

- Very responsive management

- Easy access to public transportation (A,B,C,D,E,F,M,1)



Agent will provide Co-Op fee information



Showing virtually until further notice.