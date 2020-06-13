114 Christopher St

Amenities
True Two Bedroom in the Heart of the West Village!
*Advertised rent is based on July Free and last month free on a 12 month lease*
Apartment Features:
- 2 Bedrooms
- Newly Renovated Open-kitchen features Dishwasher, Marble countertops, and new cabinetry.
- Windows in every room
- Closets in each bedroom plus additional storage
- Stand-up shower and clean bathroom
Building Features:
- Laundry In-basement
- Well-Manicured Walk-up
- Prime West Village location on Christopher/Bedford
- Double door entry
- Very responsive management
- Easy access to public transportation (A,B,C,D,E,F,M,1)
Agent will provide Co-Op fee information
Showing virtually until further notice.