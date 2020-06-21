112 West 71st Street

Amenities
Great apartment!
Prime Upper West side location just steps from 72nd st. Subway
Brand New Gut Reno Duplex w/Huge semi private yard(shared with one tenant)
First Level /Large living room w/11 ' ceilings,stunning hardwood floors, exposed brick walls,large closets, Gourmet kitchen w/SS appliances(incl dishwasher AND Micro)
Large full designer bath and recessed bedroom facing lush landscaped yard/garden ~ That's all on just the first floor
Lower level~ HUGE rec room or sleeping room w/terracotta tile , large half bath
Laundry in the building
Avail 7/8
SORRY NO PETS