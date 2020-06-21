All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:10 AM

112 West 71st Street

112 West 71st Street · (212) 994-3262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

112 West 71st Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Great apartment!

Prime Upper West side location just steps from 72nd st. Subway

Brand New Gut Reno Duplex w/Huge semi private yard(shared with one tenant)

First Level /Large living room w/11 ' ceilings,stunning hardwood floors, exposed brick walls,large closets, Gourmet kitchen w/SS appliances(incl dishwasher AND Micro)

Large full designer bath and recessed bedroom facing lush landscaped yard/garden ~ That's all on just the first floor

Lower level~ HUGE rec room or sleeping room w/terracotta tile , large half bath

Laundry in the building

COF
SORRY NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 West 71st Street have any available units?
112 West 71st Street has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 112 West 71st Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 West 71st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 West 71st Street pet-friendly?
No, 112 West 71st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 112 West 71st Street offer parking?
No, 112 West 71st Street does not offer parking.
Does 112 West 71st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 West 71st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 West 71st Street have a pool?
No, 112 West 71st Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 West 71st Street have accessible units?
No, 112 West 71st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 West 71st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 West 71st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 West 71st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 West 71st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
