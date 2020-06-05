112 Suffolk Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Sweet and Sunny, gorgeous true two bedroom or gigantic one bedroom available for July 1st move in. Located in a well maintained building with roof access on a quiet tree lined street. High ceilings, hardwood floors, back bedroom fits a full or a queen and has two windows and a closet, front bedroom fits a king sized bed and has two windows and closets, living room can fit a full sized sofa on either side, open kitchen layout.

One block to the F, J, M and Z trains and steps to the best restaurants, bars, cafes and shopping in the Lower East Side.