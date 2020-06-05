All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:01 PM

112 Suffolk Street

112 Suffolk Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

112 Suffolk Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Sweet and Sunny, gorgeous true two bedroom or gigantic one bedroom available for July 1st move in. Located in a well maintained building with roof access on a quiet tree lined street. High ceilings, hardwood floors, back bedroom fits a full or a queen and has two windows and a closet, front bedroom fits a king sized bed and has two windows and closets, living room can fit a full sized sofa on either side, open kitchen layout.
One block to the F, J, M and Z trains and steps to the best restaurants, bars, cafes and shopping in the Lower East Side.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Suffolk Street have any available units?
112 Suffolk Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 112 Suffolk Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 Suffolk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Suffolk Street pet-friendly?
No, 112 Suffolk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 112 Suffolk Street offer parking?
No, 112 Suffolk Street does not offer parking.
Does 112 Suffolk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Suffolk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Suffolk Street have a pool?
No, 112 Suffolk Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 Suffolk Street have accessible units?
No, 112 Suffolk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Suffolk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Suffolk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Suffolk Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Suffolk Street does not have units with air conditioning.
