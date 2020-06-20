All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

1110 Park Avenue

1110 Park Avenue · (917) 584-3212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1110 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$25,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
air conditioning
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
bike storage
Private and luxurious full floor 3 bedroom with separate library /3.5 bath/ 2851 sqft residence in boutique Park Avenue condominium. Possibility to rent fully furnished at additional cost (please inquire with agent). As you enter through a private elevator vestibule and foyer, this residence graciously flows into multiple formal entertaining spaces with over 50 feet of Park Avenue frontage and soaring 10.5 ft ceilings. Exquisitely crafted interior details including chevron oak flooring, custom mahogany paneling and millwork, charming Juliet balconies and en-suite baths in every bedroom. Custom chef's kitchen, designed by Christopher Peacock, featuring Statuario Piccolo marble countertops as well as Gaggenau and Wolf appliances. The master bath is a luxurious retreat featuring Waterworks fixtures, Christopher Peacock vanities, Bianco Dolomiti marble interiors and white shell mosaic floors, free-standing Waterworks soaking tub, large rain shower, and radiant heated floors. Central A/C and full size W/D in unit.1110 Park Avenue is a boutique, white-glove condominium with only nine residences in prime Carnegie Hill. This elegant building has a full-time doorman and concierge, private keyed elevator entry, fitness center, wine cellar, climate controlled wine lockers, private storage and bicycle storage. Sorry no pets. AVAILABLE JUNE 15th. Contact me for a video tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Park Avenue have any available units?
1110 Park Avenue has a unit available for $25,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 Park Avenue have?
Some of 1110 Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1110 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 1110 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1110 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1110 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1110 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
