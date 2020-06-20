Amenities

Private and luxurious full floor 3 bedroom with separate library /3.5 bath/ 2851 sqft residence in boutique Park Avenue condominium. Possibility to rent fully furnished at additional cost (please inquire with agent). As you enter through a private elevator vestibule and foyer, this residence graciously flows into multiple formal entertaining spaces with over 50 feet of Park Avenue frontage and soaring 10.5 ft ceilings. Exquisitely crafted interior details including chevron oak flooring, custom mahogany paneling and millwork, charming Juliet balconies and en-suite baths in every bedroom. Custom chef's kitchen, designed by Christopher Peacock, featuring Statuario Piccolo marble countertops as well as Gaggenau and Wolf appliances. The master bath is a luxurious retreat featuring Waterworks fixtures, Christopher Peacock vanities, Bianco Dolomiti marble interiors and white shell mosaic floors, free-standing Waterworks soaking tub, large rain shower, and radiant heated floors. Central A/C and full size W/D in unit.1110 Park Avenue is a boutique, white-glove condominium with only nine residences in prime Carnegie Hill. This elegant building has a full-time doorman and concierge, private keyed elevator entry, fitness center, wine cellar, climate controlled wine lockers, private storage and bicycle storage. Sorry no pets. AVAILABLE JUNE 15th. Contact me for a video tour!