111 South St

STAY NOVO combines the amenities and style of a boutique hotel with all of the comforts of home. For someone who is staying in one of our apartments you will have member access to our social calendars throughout the year. Not only is this a great way to integrate yourself into the city, youll also be able to network and create new relationships with others who have chosen to STAY NOVO.



Amazing, quiet, two-bedroom apartment on South Street. The apartment comes fully furnished and equipped with the following:



- two queen size beds and sofa bed

- renovated kitchen

- complete sets of dishes, cups, pots, pans, and cooking utensils

- flat screen TV, already set up with cable

- wifi enabled in the apartment

- towels and extra bed linens provided

- ample storage space



Enjoy views of the Brooklyn Bridge from the apartment. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to live only a few steps away from the historic cobblestone streets of South Street Seaport and Pier 17. There are tons of shopping locations in that area (Abercrombie & Fitch, Coach, Express, Ann Taylor) great places for dining (Red, Heartland Brewery, Il Porto), the Bodies Exhibit, and Water Taxi Beach. The Seaport offers bike rentals, art exhibits, and a farmers market.



Transportation conveniently located at Fulton Street Center: A,C,J,Z,2,3,4,5,R



More information on the apartment:

30 day min sublet

$120/day

$3600/month

700 Sq.ft.



**** PERKS!! These are just a few of the options to further personalize the services you will get with NOVO.

-Dog walking

-Fill Your Fridge service​

-Gym membership at fitness centers throughout our locations

-Hotel-style housekeeping

-Personal chefs

-Supper Club-style dinners

-Wine tastings

-Yoga instructors to your Novo apartment



We also offer plenty of other apartments in the following neighborhoods:

WILLIAMSBURG

BED STUY

UPPER EAST SIDE

COBBLE HILL

CHELSEA

MIDTOWN EAST



