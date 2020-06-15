All apartments in New York
111 South St
111 South Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 South Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
yoga
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
internet access
yoga
STAY NOVO combines the amenities and style of a boutique hotel with all of the comforts of home. For someone who is staying in one of our apartments you will have member access to our social calendars throughout the year. Not only is this a great way to integrate yourself into the city, youll also be able to network and create new relationships with others who have chosen to STAY NOVO.

Amazing, quiet, two-bedroom apartment on South Street. The apartment comes fully furnished and equipped with the following:

- two queen size beds and sofa bed
- renovated kitchen
- complete sets of dishes, cups, pots, pans, and cooking utensils
- flat screen TV, already set up with cable
- wifi enabled in the apartment
- towels and extra bed linens provided
- ample storage space

Enjoy views of the Brooklyn Bridge from the apartment. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to live only a few steps away from the historic cobblestone streets of South Street Seaport and Pier 17. There are tons of shopping locations in that area (Abercrombie & Fitch, Coach, Express, Ann Taylor) great places for dining (Red, Heartland Brewery, Il Porto), the Bodies Exhibit, and Water Taxi Beach. The Seaport offers bike rentals, art exhibits, and a farmers market.

Transportation conveniently located at Fulton Street Center: A,C,J,Z,2,3,4,5,R

More information on the apartment:
30 day min sublet
$120/day
$3600/month
700 Sq.ft.

**** PERKS!! These are just a few of the options to further personalize the services you will get with NOVO.
-Dog walking
-Fill Your Fridge service&#8203;
-Gym membership at fitness centers throughout our locations
-Hotel-style housekeeping
-Personal chefs
-Supper Club-style dinners
-Wine tastings
-Yoga instructors to your Novo apartment

We also offer plenty of other apartments in the following neighborhoods:
WILLIAMSBURG
&#8232;BED STUY
&#8232;UPPER EAST SIDE&#8232;
COBBLE HILL
&#8232;CHELSEA &#8232;
MIDTOWN EAST

Looking forward

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

