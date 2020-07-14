110 EAST 92 STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry

PARK AVE PREWAR LARGE NEW 2BR/2BTH - Property Id: 107997



MASSIVE 2BR/2BTH amazing combination layout and deep details are untouchable. A generous layout creates a great separation between your bedroom wing the comprising o , including a very large master bedroom with an exquisite en-suite bathroom. The living area has a separate living room, family room and a windowed kitchen with enough space to have a small table. The kitchen has been renovated with new stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is an in unit laundry room. The Apt also features Central AC. The location is amazing, steps to the 92nd Street Y, a few short blocks to central park. The building has a doorman and private roof deck

