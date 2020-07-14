All apartments in New York
Find more places like 110 EAST 92 STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
110 EAST 92 STREET
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

110 EAST 92 STREET

110 East 92nd Street · (631) 599-0699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

110 East 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $5400 · Avail. now

$5,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
PARK AVE PREWAR LARGE NEW 2BR/2BTH - Property Id: 107997

MASSIVE 2BR/2BTH amazing combination layout and deep details are untouchable. A generous layout creates a great separation between your bedroom wing the comprising o , including a very large master bedroom with an exquisite en-suite bathroom. The living area has a separate living room, family room and a windowed kitchen with enough space to have a small table. The kitchen has been renovated with new stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is an in unit laundry room. The Apt also features Central AC. The location is amazing, steps to the 92nd Street Y, a few short blocks to central park. The building has a doorman and private roof deck
CONTACT VIA EMAIL
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107997
Property Id 107997

(RLNE5864596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 EAST 92 STREET have any available units?
110 EAST 92 STREET has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 EAST 92 STREET have?
Some of 110 EAST 92 STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 EAST 92 STREET currently offering any rent specials?
110 EAST 92 STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 EAST 92 STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 EAST 92 STREET is pet friendly.
Does 110 EAST 92 STREET offer parking?
No, 110 EAST 92 STREET does not offer parking.
Does 110 EAST 92 STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 EAST 92 STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 EAST 92 STREET have a pool?
No, 110 EAST 92 STREET does not have a pool.
Does 110 EAST 92 STREET have accessible units?
No, 110 EAST 92 STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 110 EAST 92 STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 EAST 92 STREET has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 110 EAST 92 STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Fairmont
300 East 75th Street
New York, NY 10021
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
The Barclay
1755 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity