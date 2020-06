Amenities

Renovated 1bed on 84th and Park -Lexington Avenues. Elevator, laundry room.Beautifully renovated apartment on 2nd floor with pristine stainless steel appliances, a giant living room, closet space in both the living room and bedroom.Laundry room, an elevator and a live-in super.A location that's near two different subway lines while also right by the Met and Central Park.Sorry, no pets are allowed.To view call Emil @ 347.256.6547