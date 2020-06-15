11 Vestry Street

Amenities

Set within the discreet 5 unit condominium 11 Vestry, the owner/ architect of unit 5 spared no expense of bringing their vision to life- combining modern luxurious living while preserving the integrity of the loft's historical structure. This unit can be delivered furnished, or unfurnished. The very private residence features a keyed elevator which opens into the expansive living area with oversized windows that flood the room with light. This incredible entertaining space has timber columns and beams reflective the history of this home. High ceilings, wide plank maple floors and a wood burning fireplace add to the warmth of this room.The enormous chef's kitchen with center-island features deep natural quartz countertops, generous custom cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances. An oversized master bedroom suite boasts a huge, fully-fitted walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom with access to private outdoor space. The large guest bathroom includes an electric sauna. Carefully crafted with attention to detail, this home was built for the most discerning tenant. Additional features include central air-conditioning, a washer-dryer, custom Lutron lighting on dimmers, a multi-zoned A/V system, high-end motorized shades and double glazed windows throughout the apartment.Just across the street from the Hudson River Park and brand new Piers 25 and 26. It is also within close proximity to Soho, the West Village and all that downtown has to offer. Vestry Street's cobblestone road highlight the charm of TriBeCa and lead to many restaurants and shopping destinations in the immediate area, as well as an array of subway stops providing convenient access to various New York City destinations.