All apartments in New York
Find more places like 11 Vestry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
11 Vestry Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:31 PM

11 Vestry Street

11 Vestry Street · (212) 444-7972
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11 Vestry Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$14,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
hot tub
sauna
Set within the discreet 5 unit condominium 11 Vestry, the owner/ architect of unit 5 spared no expense of bringing their vision to life- combining modern luxurious living while preserving the integrity of the loft's historical structure. This unit can be delivered furnished, or unfurnished. The very private residence features a keyed elevator which opens into the expansive living area with oversized windows that flood the room with light. This incredible entertaining space has timber columns and beams reflective the history of this home. High ceilings, wide plank maple floors and a wood burning fireplace add to the warmth of this room.The enormous chef's kitchen with center-island features deep natural quartz countertops, generous custom cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances. An oversized master bedroom suite boasts a huge, fully-fitted walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom with access to private outdoor space. The large guest bathroom includes an electric sauna. Carefully crafted with attention to detail, this home was built for the most discerning tenant. Additional features include central air-conditioning, a washer-dryer, custom Lutron lighting on dimmers, a multi-zoned A/V system, high-end motorized shades and double glazed windows throughout the apartment.Just across the street from the Hudson River Park and brand new Piers 25 and 26. It is also within close proximity to Soho, the West Village and all that downtown has to offer. Vestry Street's cobblestone road highlight the charm of TriBeCa and lead to many restaurants and shopping destinations in the immediate area, as well as an array of subway stops providing convenient access to various New York City destinations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Vestry Street have any available units?
11 Vestry Street has a unit available for $14,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Vestry Street have?
Some of 11 Vestry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Vestry Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 Vestry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Vestry Street pet-friendly?
No, 11 Vestry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 11 Vestry Street offer parking?
No, 11 Vestry Street does not offer parking.
Does 11 Vestry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Vestry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Vestry Street have a pool?
No, 11 Vestry Street does not have a pool.
Does 11 Vestry Street have accessible units?
No, 11 Vestry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Vestry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Vestry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11 Vestry Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity