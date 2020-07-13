All apartments in New York
New York, NY
109 Greenwich
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

109 Greenwich

109 Greenwich Avenue · (917) 670-4926
Location

109 Greenwich Avenue, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1-3 · Avail. now

$13,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FLEXIBLE TERM FURNISHED RENTAL available from July 1st for a 3 to 12 month lease. This charming 1835 townhouse triplex is comprised of the garden, parlor and second floors, includes a large south-facing garden, and is in a prime West Village location. The home is fully furnished with beautiful antiques and is laden with period details such as 11? ceilings, wide plank pine floors, crown moldings, 6 decorative fireplaces, thick wood window frames and original pine parlor doors. The garden floor has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and direct access to the garden along with a separate front entrance; the parlor floor consists of the main entrance, well equipped kitchen including a beautiful antique cabinet island, the main parlor and sitting area; top floor is comprised of the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, guest room with sitting area, and a second bath. The garden is bright and lush, with access from both parlor and garden levels. Pets considered case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Greenwich have any available units?
109 Greenwich has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 109 Greenwich currently offering any rent specials?
109 Greenwich is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Greenwich pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Greenwich is pet friendly.
Does 109 Greenwich offer parking?
No, 109 Greenwich does not offer parking.
Does 109 Greenwich have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Greenwich does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Greenwich have a pool?
No, 109 Greenwich does not have a pool.
Does 109 Greenwich have accessible units?
No, 109 Greenwich does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Greenwich have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Greenwich does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Greenwich have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Greenwich does not have units with air conditioning.
