109 Greenwich

FLEXIBLE TERM FURNISHED RENTAL available from July 1st for a 3 to 12 month lease. This charming 1835 townhouse triplex is comprised of the garden, parlor and second floors, includes a large south-facing garden, and is in a prime West Village location. The home is fully furnished with beautiful antiques and is laden with period details such as 11? ceilings, wide plank pine floors, crown moldings, 6 decorative fireplaces, thick wood window frames and original pine parlor doors. The garden floor has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and direct access to the garden along with a separate front entrance; the parlor floor consists of the main entrance, well equipped kitchen including a beautiful antique cabinet island, the main parlor and sitting area; top floor is comprised of the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, guest room with sitting area, and a second bath. The garden is bright and lush, with access from both parlor and garden levels. Pets considered case by case.