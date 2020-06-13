All apartments in New York
108 Fifth Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

108 Fifth Avenue

108 5th Avenue · (212) 605-9264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

108 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8A · Avail. now

$6,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
doorman
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
Rarely Available, bright and specious split 2-Bedroom, 2-Baths w/Balcony all located in a top lower fifth avenue condominium. The mint condition apartment features: large closets, beautiful hardwood floors, newly renovated two full marble bathrooms and washer/Dryer. The kitchen is brand new with granite countertops and new appliances. Beautiful balcony directly of the living room and enjoy great views. The building is a full service doorman and has only 2 other apartments on every floor. Ideally located and convenient to all transportation, one block from Union Square, the Farmers Market and nearby New York's best shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
108 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $6,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 108 Fifth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
108 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 108 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 108 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 108 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 108 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Fifth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 108 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 108 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 108 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
