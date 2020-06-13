108 Fifth Avenue

Amenities

Rarely Available, bright and specious split 2-Bedroom, 2-Baths w/Balcony all located in a top lower fifth avenue condominium. The mint condition apartment features: large closets, beautiful hardwood floors, newly renovated two full marble bathrooms and washer/Dryer. The kitchen is brand new with granite countertops and new appliances. Beautiful balcony directly of the living room and enjoy great views. The building is a full service doorman and has only 2 other apartments on every floor. Ideally located and convenient to all transportation, one block from Union Square, the Farmers Market and nearby New York's best shopping, restaurants and entertainment.