108 Bowery STREET.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

CLASSIC DOWNTOWN NYC LOFTJust like you would see in the movies or your favorite tv shows, this classic New York City Loft is the ultimate dream space to live out your Big Apple adventures. This unique blends classic old school New York amenities with high end modern touches.A few of the touches this listing offers:// Exposed Brick & Original Pressed-tin Ceilings// Fully Built Chef's Kitchen// Washer Dryer in unit// Hardwood Floors// Wide-open Loft Unit// Gorgeous Natural Lighting// Spa Like Bathrooms// Private Outdoor SpaceContact by text, call or email to arrange a showing.