All apartments in New York
Find more places like
108 Bowery STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
108 Bowery STREET
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:20 AM

108 Bowery STREET

108 Bowery · (347) 803-0910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

108 Bowery, New York, NY 10013
Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
CLASSIC DOWNTOWN NYC LOFTJust like you would see in the movies or your favorite tv shows, this classic New York City Loft is the ultimate dream space to live out your Big Apple adventures. This unique blends classic old school New York amenities with high end modern touches.A few of the touches this listing offers:// Exposed Brick & Original Pressed-tin Ceilings// Fully Built Chef's Kitchen// Washer Dryer in unit// Hardwood Floors// Wide-open Loft Unit// Gorgeous Natural Lighting// Spa Like Bathrooms// Private Outdoor SpaceContact by text, call or email to arrange a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 108 Bowery STREET have any available units?
108 Bowery STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Bowery STREET have?
Some of 108 Bowery STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Bowery STREET currently offering any rent specials?
108 Bowery STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Bowery STREET pet-friendly?
No, 108 Bowery STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 108 Bowery STREET offer parking?
No, 108 Bowery STREET does not offer parking.
Does 108 Bowery STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Bowery STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Bowery STREET have a pool?
No, 108 Bowery STREET does not have a pool.
Does 108 Bowery STREET have accessible units?
No, 108 Bowery STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Bowery STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Bowery STREET has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Cambridge
500 East 85th Street
New York, NY 10028
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
The Barclay
1755 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 BedroomsNew York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly PlacesNew York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelseaHell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial DistrictWashington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic AcademyBarnard College