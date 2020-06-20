106 greenwich st

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman gym pool table

This Spacious convertible one Studio apartment with city views is available unfurnished and comes with a high performance kitchen features custom Italian cabinetry, porcelain tile floor, and stainless steel appliances; the bathroom has a marble counter-top, deep bathtub. Individually controlled heating and cooling units, closets space, and wrapped large windows. This spectacular unit has it all: fantastic closet and storage space, hardwood flooring.THE BUILDING: Offers a spectacular list of amenities (included in your rent) which feature: 24-hr doorman and concierge; state-of-the-art equipment in a full-scale gym; lounge/party room; billiard and ping-pong tables; a fully landscaped Rooftop with sensational views; complete with dining tables, and lounge chairs, all for relaxation and entertaining.THE NEIGHBORHOOD: This building puts the best of the city at your doorstep; supermarkets, tons of restaurants, also few blocks from east river, the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street, the W Hotel downtown. Whole Foods a 3-Minute Walk Away! Transportation 1/4/5/R/A/C/J/Z subway station, offering a quick easy access to the rest of the city.WANT A PRIVATE SHOWING OF ANY UNIT DOWNTOWN, Best way to reach me is by email at i@NYRentOwnSell.com Or you can text me at (929) 266-2803. Call me at anytime or text.I am showing today! angelzapata417426