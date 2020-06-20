All apartments in New York
Find more places like 106 greenwich st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
106 greenwich st
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

106 greenwich st

106 Greenwich Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Financial District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

106 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10006
Financial District

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
pool table
This Spacious convertible one Studio apartment with city views is available unfurnished and comes with a high performance kitchen features custom Italian cabinetry, porcelain tile floor, and stainless steel appliances; the bathroom has a marble counter-top, deep bathtub. Individually controlled heating and cooling units, closets space, and wrapped large windows. This spectacular unit has it all: fantastic closet and storage space, hardwood flooring.THE BUILDING: Offers a spectacular list of amenities (included in your rent) which feature: 24-hr doorman and concierge; state-of-the-art equipment in a full-scale gym; lounge/party room; billiard and ping-pong tables; a fully landscaped Rooftop with sensational views; complete with dining tables, and lounge chairs, all for relaxation and entertaining.THE NEIGHBORHOOD: This building puts the best of the city at your doorstep; supermarkets, tons of restaurants, also few blocks from east river, the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street, the W Hotel downtown. Whole Foods a 3-Minute Walk Away! Transportation 1/4/5/R/A/C/J/Z subway station, offering a quick easy access to the rest of the city.WANT A PRIVATE SHOWING OF ANY UNIT DOWNTOWN, Best way to reach me is by email at i@NYRentOwnSell.com Or you can text me at (929) 266-2803. Call me at anytime or text.I am showing today! angelzapata417426

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 greenwich st have any available units?
106 greenwich st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 greenwich st have?
Some of 106 greenwich st's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 greenwich st currently offering any rent specials?
106 greenwich st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 greenwich st pet-friendly?
No, 106 greenwich st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 106 greenwich st offer parking?
No, 106 greenwich st does not offer parking.
Does 106 greenwich st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 greenwich st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 greenwich st have a pool?
No, 106 greenwich st does not have a pool.
Does 106 greenwich st have accessible units?
No, 106 greenwich st does not have accessible units.
Does 106 greenwich st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 greenwich st has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College