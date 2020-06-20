106 greenwich st

Amenities
This Spacious convertible one Studio apartment with city views is available unfurnished and comes with a high performance kitchen features custom Italian cabinetry, porcelain tile floor, and stainless steel appliances; the bathroom has a marble counter-top, deep bathtub. Individually controlled heating and cooling units, closets space, and wrapped large windows. This spectacular unit has it all: fantastic closet and storage space, hardwood flooring.THE BUILDING: Offers a spectacular list of amenities (included in your rent) which feature: 24-hr doorman and concierge; state-of-the-art equipment in a full-scale gym; lounge/party room; billiard and ping-pong tables; a fully landscaped Rooftop with sensational views; complete with dining tables, and lounge chairs, all for relaxation and entertaining.THE NEIGHBORHOOD: This building puts the best of the city at your doorstep; supermarkets, tons of restaurants, also few blocks from east river, the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street, the W Hotel downtown. Whole Foods a 3-Minute Walk Away! Transportation 1/4/5/R/A/C/J/Z subway station, offering a quick easy access to the rest of the city.