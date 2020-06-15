All apartments in New York
106 Fort Washington Avenue
106 Fort Washington Avenue

106 Fort Washington Avenue · (917) 709-1491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

106 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
This large and beautifully renovated one bedroom apartment. It features wood floors, a lot of closet space, good light, dishwasher, elevator, laundry room, live in super. Close to Presbyterian Hospital, gym, grocery shopping. A convenient short walk away from A and 1 trains.Just 2 minutes away is Riverside Park. Additionally, if you own a car, parking is available on the street and the Henry Hudson Parkway is minutes away. Guarantors ok. Laundry in Building Elevator in Building. SoveRE76003

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 106 Fort Washington Avenue have any available units?
106 Fort Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Fort Washington Avenue have?
Some of 106 Fort Washington Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Fort Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
106 Fort Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Fort Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 106 Fort Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 106 Fort Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 106 Fort Washington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 106 Fort Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Fort Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Fort Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 106 Fort Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 106 Fort Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 106 Fort Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Fort Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Fort Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
