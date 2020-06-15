106 Fort Washington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking

This large and beautifully renovated one bedroom apartment. It features wood floors, a lot of closet space, good light, dishwasher, elevator, laundry room, live in super. Close to Presbyterian Hospital, gym, grocery shopping. A convenient short walk away from A and 1 trains.Just 2 minutes away is Riverside Park. Additionally, if you own a car, parking is available on the street and the Henry Hudson Parkway is minutes away. Guarantors ok. Laundry in Building Elevator in Building. SoveRE76003