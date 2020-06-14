106 East 31st Street

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace some paid utils microwave internet access

Floor-through apartment, currently configured as a 3BR. Faces south and north with excellent light. This apartment is located on the 1st floor of a townhouse. Just off of Park Avenue, close to everything and half a block from a subway station. Available furnished or unfurnished with no broker's fee. Hardwood floors throughout. Apartment gets excellent light from double exposure. Good closet space. Separate kitchen. Decorative fireplace with marble mantle and high ceilings.



Furnished option also comes with a coffee maker, toaster, microwave, hair dryer, basic TV, heating, air conditioning, WiFi, and bed linens & towels are provided. Heat and hot water in included. Electric, gas, Cable TV, and WiFi are billed separately. Convenient central location, close to everything and just half a block from subway entrance. No broker's Fee,

VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://bit.ly/3dEx1we