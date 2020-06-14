All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

106 East 31st Street

106 East 31st Street · (212) 317-7867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

106 East 31st Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
internet access
Floor-through apartment, currently configured as a 3BR. Faces south and north with excellent light. This apartment is located on the 1st floor of a townhouse. Just off of Park Avenue, close to everything and half a block from a subway station. Available furnished or unfurnished with no broker's fee. Hardwood floors throughout. Apartment gets excellent light from double exposure. Good closet space. Separate kitchen. Decorative fireplace with marble mantle and high ceilings.

Furnished option also comes with a coffee maker, toaster, microwave, hair dryer, basic TV, heating, air conditioning, WiFi, and bed linens & towels are provided. Heat and hot water in included. Electric, gas, Cable TV, and WiFi are billed separately. Convenient central location, close to everything and just half a block from subway entrance. No broker's Fee,
VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://bit.ly/3dEx1we

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 East 31st Street have any available units?
106 East 31st Street has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 East 31st Street have?
Some of 106 East 31st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 East 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 East 31st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 East 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 106 East 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 106 East 31st Street offer parking?
No, 106 East 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 106 East 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 East 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 East 31st Street have a pool?
No, 106 East 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 East 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 106 East 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 East 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 East 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
