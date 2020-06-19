All apartments in New York
Find more places like 106 Duane Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
106 Duane Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:11 AM

106 Duane Street

106 Duane Street · (212) 381-2490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

106 Duane Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$8,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Gorgeous and extremely cool full-floor loft, with the rarely found perfect blend of old-school character and warmth alongside modern convenience and tasteful design. This one-of-a-kind home has been lovingly renovated and cared for and is exact the opposite of all the stale white-box "lofty" apartments you will encounter in the area - - it feels extraordinarily peaceful, spacious, and inviting. A real home. Available July 2020.

Take the key-locked elevator to your own private floor into this bright and pin-drop quiet loft - which offers a massive amount of open flowing space, and feels far larger than its 1870ft. footprint. The front portion of the loft is a notable achievement in proper design aesthetics - - lots of open space and tastefully exposed raw materials (as a loft should be), as well as intelligent custom renovations to ensure comfort. The Bulthaup Designed kitchen (Gaggenau, SMEG, vented range hood, soft-close cabinetry, etc.) blends seamlessly into the home's aesthetic, is perfect for entertaining or a simple night at home, and offers an unbelievable amount of storage and functionality. The main room features plenty of wall space for your art, a well-sized alcove dining area, a windowed home-office, and plenty of sprawling wide-open space. In the quiet rear portion of the home you'll find the bedrooms: one is guest/2nd bedroom which fits a queen-sized bed, and the other is the Master Bedroom (fits king-size bed, has an elegant en-suite bathroom with river-pebble flooring, floor-ceiling tiling, rain-shower head with wand, his & her sinks, and plenty of storage). A 2nd full bathroom with similar beautiful stylings sits right outside the smaller bedroom. Additional features in this home include video intercom, soaring 12.5' high ceilings, exposed brick, stunning original pine flooring throughout, enormous windows (North & South facing), tree-top views, full-sized venter W/D, D/W, and lots of natural light alongside peace and quiet.

Situated in an intimate and centrally-located Tribeca Building, this home is well located, and affords an opportunity to be part of a wonderful small Condo Loft Community. Easy access to all downtown neighborhoods, transportation, and social attractions. No smokers please, sorry. Pets on a case-by-case basis. (Please note: both bathrooms have shower stalls - no tub in this loft).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Duane Street have any available units?
106 Duane Street has a unit available for $8,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Duane Street have?
Some of 106 Duane Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Duane Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 Duane Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Duane Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Duane Street is pet friendly.
Does 106 Duane Street offer parking?
No, 106 Duane Street does not offer parking.
Does 106 Duane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Duane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Duane Street have a pool?
No, 106 Duane Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 Duane Street have accessible units?
No, 106 Duane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Duane Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Duane Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 106 Duane Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity