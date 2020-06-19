106 Duane Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated elevator range

Gorgeous and extremely cool full-floor loft, with the rarely found perfect blend of old-school character and warmth alongside modern convenience and tasteful design. This one-of-a-kind home has been lovingly renovated and cared for and is exact the opposite of all the stale white-box "lofty" apartments you will encounter in the area - - it feels extraordinarily peaceful, spacious, and inviting. A real home. Available July 2020.



Take the key-locked elevator to your own private floor into this bright and pin-drop quiet loft - which offers a massive amount of open flowing space, and feels far larger than its 1870ft. footprint. The front portion of the loft is a notable achievement in proper design aesthetics - - lots of open space and tastefully exposed raw materials (as a loft should be), as well as intelligent custom renovations to ensure comfort. The Bulthaup Designed kitchen (Gaggenau, SMEG, vented range hood, soft-close cabinetry, etc.) blends seamlessly into the home's aesthetic, is perfect for entertaining or a simple night at home, and offers an unbelievable amount of storage and functionality. The main room features plenty of wall space for your art, a well-sized alcove dining area, a windowed home-office, and plenty of sprawling wide-open space. In the quiet rear portion of the home you'll find the bedrooms: one is guest/2nd bedroom which fits a queen-sized bed, and the other is the Master Bedroom (fits king-size bed, has an elegant en-suite bathroom with river-pebble flooring, floor-ceiling tiling, rain-shower head with wand, his & her sinks, and plenty of storage). A 2nd full bathroom with similar beautiful stylings sits right outside the smaller bedroom. Additional features in this home include video intercom, soaring 12.5' high ceilings, exposed brick, stunning original pine flooring throughout, enormous windows (North & South facing), tree-top views, full-sized venter W/D, D/W, and lots of natural light alongside peace and quiet.



Situated in an intimate and centrally-located Tribeca Building, this home is well located, and affords an opportunity to be part of a wonderful small Condo Loft Community. Easy access to all downtown neighborhoods, transportation, and social attractions. No smokers please, sorry. Pets on a case-by-case basis. (Please note: both bathrooms have shower stalls - no tub in this loft).