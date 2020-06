Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

HUGE 1 bedroom/1 bathroom (900 sq ft) in prime location on the Upper East Side! This full floor apartment has tons of natural light with both western and eastern exposures, and 2 massive skylights. The kitchen is being renovated and will have all new stainless steel appliances. There is plenty of storage & closet space, as well as beautiful hardwood floors throughout. There is a gorgeous, furnished semi-private roof deck with amazing city views. The business on the bottom floor can accept packages for all tenants Monday-Saturday 10-6PM.



NO BROKER FEE if a 2 year lease is signed!