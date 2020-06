Amenities

Live Midtown in Turtle Bay in a modern, corner, very light and spacious alcove studio with a fully equipped kitchen and stainless steel appliances! The decorative fireplace and large air conditioning unit make this pristine home even more welcoming to all who enter into it. No pets please and do know its a short walk up to your corner of heaven. Available in June.