Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

104 West 70th Street

104 West 70th Street · (212) 875-2899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

104 West 70th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH2 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
lobby
JUST LISTED!! Beams of light and spectacular views in this gut renovated 2 bed + office / 2 bath Penthouse at the coveted Walton Condominium, 104 West 70th Street, in the heart of the Upper West Side. With refinished hardwood floors and 13 windows, this gracious apartment feels like a home in the sky with eastern, southern and western exposures. The bright living room also has a dining area, and the renovated kitchen has two windows and SS range and dishwasher. The master suite has a huge bedroom facing west for beautiful sunsets, a windowed office, plus en suite renovated bath. The second bedroom faces south and west, is quite private from the rest of the apartment, and is convenient to the second renovated bathroom. Good closet space, high ceilings, and a generous foyer. This sunny apartment is in a pre-war condo building with full time doorman, remodeled lobby/halls/elevators, laundry rooms, cold storage, bike parking, and a fantastic staff including a live in super. Enjoy the best of the UWS: Central Park, Lincoln Center, shops and restaurants, and grocery including Fairway, Trader Joe's, and Gourmet Garage. Close to the 1, 2, 3 express stop and the B/C trains. PH2 at The Walton, 104 West 70th Street has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 West 70th Street have any available units?
104 West 70th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 West 70th Street have?
Some of 104 West 70th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 West 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
104 West 70th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 West 70th Street pet-friendly?
No, 104 West 70th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 104 West 70th Street offer parking?
Yes, 104 West 70th Street does offer parking.
Does 104 West 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 West 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 West 70th Street have a pool?
No, 104 West 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 104 West 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 104 West 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 104 West 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 West 70th Street has units with dishwashers.
