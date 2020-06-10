Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated elevator doorman

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator parking garage lobby

JUST LISTED!! Beams of light and spectacular views in this gut renovated 2 bed + office / 2 bath Penthouse at the coveted Walton Condominium, 104 West 70th Street, in the heart of the Upper West Side. With refinished hardwood floors and 13 windows, this gracious apartment feels like a home in the sky with eastern, southern and western exposures. The bright living room also has a dining area, and the renovated kitchen has two windows and SS range and dishwasher. The master suite has a huge bedroom facing west for beautiful sunsets, a windowed office, plus en suite renovated bath. The second bedroom faces south and west, is quite private from the rest of the apartment, and is convenient to the second renovated bathroom. Good closet space, high ceilings, and a generous foyer. This sunny apartment is in a pre-war condo building with full time doorman, remodeled lobby/halls/elevators, laundry rooms, cold storage, bike parking, and a fantastic staff including a live in super. Enjoy the best of the UWS: Central Park, Lincoln Center, shops and restaurants, and grocery including Fairway, Trader Joe's, and Gourmet Garage. Close to the 1, 2, 3 express stop and the B/C trains. PH2 at The Walton, 104 West 70th Street has it all!