102 West 138th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

GORGEOUS Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath! with WASHER/DRYER in-unit!



This unit can be rented DEPOSIT FREE! Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino and never pay a security deposit again! Please ask for more information regarding Rhino



- Beautiful Designer Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances!

- Dishwasher & Microwave included!

- Modern Decor with Hardwood Floors and Recessed Lighting!

- Large built-in Closets!

- Modern Bathrooms!

- WASHER/DRYER IN-UNIT!!

- Heat, Water, AND Gas Included!



Steps to the 2 & 3 trains, restaurants, shops