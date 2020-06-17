All apartments in New York
Find more places like 102 West 138th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
102 West 138th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:54 AM

102 West 138th Street

102 Odell Clark Pl · (917) 280-5971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

102 Odell Clark Pl, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath! with WASHER/DRYER in-unit!

This unit can be rented DEPOSIT FREE! Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino and never pay a security deposit again! Please ask for more information regarding Rhino

- Beautiful Designer Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Dishwasher & Microwave included!
- Modern Decor with Hardwood Floors and Recessed Lighting!
- Large built-in Closets!
- Modern Bathrooms!
- WASHER/DRYER IN-UNIT!!
- Heat, Water, AND Gas Included!

Steps to the 2 & 3 trains, restaurants, shops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 West 138th Street have any available units?
102 West 138th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 West 138th Street have?
Some of 102 West 138th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 West 138th Street currently offering any rent specials?
102 West 138th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 West 138th Street pet-friendly?
No, 102 West 138th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 102 West 138th Street offer parking?
No, 102 West 138th Street does not offer parking.
Does 102 West 138th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 West 138th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 West 138th Street have a pool?
No, 102 West 138th Street does not have a pool.
Does 102 West 138th Street have accessible units?
No, 102 West 138th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 102 West 138th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 West 138th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 102 West 138th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity