Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

102 Lexington Avenue

102 Lexington Avenue · (212) 323-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$2,745

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Amazing, spacious true 2 bedroom residence in Gramercy! This apartment is located in a well-maintained boutique walk-up building with just 2 apartments on each floor. It is peacefully located in the back of the building away from the avenue and receives fantastic western facing light.It has 2 large king fitting bedrooms, a spacious living room that will accommodate a large sectional couch, a separate kitchen, and soaring 11-foot ceiling heights!This is a very good value, for a spacious apartment right near the 6 train and Baruch Campus.Gross Rent is $2995, one month free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
102 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $2,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 102 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
102 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 102 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 102 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 102 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 102 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 102 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 102 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 102 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Lexington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
