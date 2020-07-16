102 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

Amazing, spacious true 2 bedroom residence in Gramercy! This apartment is located in a well-maintained boutique walk-up building with just 2 apartments on each floor. It is peacefully located in the back of the building away from the avenue and receives fantastic western facing light.It has 2 large king fitting bedrooms, a spacious living room that will accommodate a large sectional couch, a separate kitchen, and soaring 11-foot ceiling heights!This is a very good value, for a spacious apartment right near the 6 train and Baruch Campus.Gross Rent is $2995, one month free.