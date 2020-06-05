All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:26 PM

101 West 95th Street

101 West 95th Street · (646) 624-9373
Location

101 West 95th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
lobby
One bedroom, 1 bathroom beautiful bay windows!Laundry in UnitSeparate Kitchen with stainless steel appliancesHardwood floorsAttended lobbyElevatorThe James Marquis offers luxury apartment living in the heart of the Upper West Side. Residents are provided with a 24-hour attended lobby, central laundry rooms, and on-site parking. The landscaped courtyard offers a peaceful escape from the busy city, as well as a community space to get to know fellow residents. Apartment homes feature contemporary finishes, generous closet space, and breathtaking views. Select units also include renovated bathrooms and kitchens with stainless steel appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 West 95th Street have any available units?
101 West 95th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 West 95th Street have?
Some of 101 West 95th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 West 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 West 95th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 West 95th Street pet-friendly?
No, 101 West 95th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 101 West 95th Street offer parking?
Yes, 101 West 95th Street does offer parking.
Does 101 West 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 West 95th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 West 95th Street have a pool?
No, 101 West 95th Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 West 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 101 West 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 West 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 West 95th Street has units with dishwashers.
