101 West 95th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking lobby

One bedroom, 1 bathroom beautiful bay windows!Laundry in UnitSeparate Kitchen with stainless steel appliancesHardwood floorsAttended lobbyElevatorThe James Marquis offers luxury apartment living in the heart of the Upper West Side. Residents are provided with a 24-hour attended lobby, central laundry rooms, and on-site parking. The landscaped courtyard offers a peaceful escape from the busy city, as well as a community space to get to know fellow residents. Apartment homes feature contemporary finishes, generous closet space, and breathtaking views. Select units also include renovated bathrooms and kitchens with stainless steel appliances