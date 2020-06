Amenities

Sunny 2BR apartment with hardwood oak floors, large windows, a kitchen that opens to the living room, of the two bedrooms, one is larger, both have ample closet space.The One bathroom has a full tub and shower. Photos are of a a similar 2BR with the same layout, but the apartment for rent does not have a decorative fireplace and has oak cabinets and floors, not cherry wood. The floor plan is of the actual apt.