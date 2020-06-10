All apartments in New York
101 Leonard Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:50 PM

101 Leonard Street

101 Leonard Street · (646) 609-9886
Location

101 Leonard Street, New York, NY 10013
Civic Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-D · Avail. now

$8,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
bike storage
lobby
Fabulous luxury NO FEE rental, at the quintessential Tribeca address! This exquisite, chicly-designed 2/3 bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is truly a gem at the stunning 101 Leonard Street. Prewar character meets modern luxury at The Leonard, a striking, sought-after condominium with upscale modern amenities. Host guests in style in the expansive open great room with living and dining areas, high ceilings and a gourmet chef's kitchen. Bedrooms are spacious and light-filled, with upgrades that include custom-fitted California closets providing generous space for storage. The home office/ 3rd bedroom features tasteful built-ins and a Murphy bed. Gleaming hardwood floors, electronic shades, a complete Sonos system, A Flat screen TV and a PRIVATE storage unit are all included in the rental.

The neoclassical beauty 101 Leonard Street was reinvented into luxury condominiums by renowned Italian developers Bizzi and Partners. Standing handsomely on the corner of Leonard Street and Broadway, The Leonard exudes prewar magnificence with a distinctive brick and limestone facade, mingled with a contemporary flair. Amenities of this superior pet-friendly elevator building include an inviting polished lobby, doorman, concierge service, a live-in super, children's playroom, bike room, private storage, state-of-the-art fitness room, and private rooftop lounge with a vertical garden. panoramic city views. The location is outstanding, amid the wealth of great shops, restaurants and cultural scene for which the Tribeca area is known.

Note - Photos taken at night, apartment get good light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Leonard Street have any available units?
101 Leonard Street has a unit available for $8,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Leonard Street have?
Some of 101 Leonard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Leonard Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Leonard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Leonard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Leonard Street is pet friendly.
Does 101 Leonard Street offer parking?
No, 101 Leonard Street does not offer parking.
Does 101 Leonard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Leonard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Leonard Street have a pool?
No, 101 Leonard Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 Leonard Street have accessible units?
No, 101 Leonard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Leonard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Leonard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
