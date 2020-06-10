Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated gym elevator

Fabulous luxury NO FEE rental, at the quintessential Tribeca address! This exquisite, chicly-designed 2/3 bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is truly a gem at the stunning 101 Leonard Street. Prewar character meets modern luxury at The Leonard, a striking, sought-after condominium with upscale modern amenities. Host guests in style in the expansive open great room with living and dining areas, high ceilings and a gourmet chef's kitchen. Bedrooms are spacious and light-filled, with upgrades that include custom-fitted California closets providing generous space for storage. The home office/ 3rd bedroom features tasteful built-ins and a Murphy bed. Gleaming hardwood floors, electronic shades, a complete Sonos system, A Flat screen TV and a PRIVATE storage unit are all included in the rental.



The neoclassical beauty 101 Leonard Street was reinvented into luxury condominiums by renowned Italian developers Bizzi and Partners. Standing handsomely on the corner of Leonard Street and Broadway, The Leonard exudes prewar magnificence with a distinctive brick and limestone facade, mingled with a contemporary flair. Amenities of this superior pet-friendly elevator building include an inviting polished lobby, doorman, concierge service, a live-in super, children's playroom, bike room, private storage, state-of-the-art fitness room, and private rooftop lounge with a vertical garden. panoramic city views. The location is outstanding, amid the wealth of great shops, restaurants and cultural scene for which the Tribeca area is known.



Note - Photos taken at night, apartment get good light.