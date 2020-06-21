101 East 116th Street

Amenities

**VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST** Beautifully renovated, spacious 1BR in well maintained elevator building with queen size bedroom and XL living room, island separate kitchen with lots of cabinet space and large counter top as well as stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), high ceilings, recessed lighting throughout, great closet space and super on site Easily the best deal in the city! On the block with no need to cross the street entrance to the 6th, crosstown bus, laundromat next door and a brand new supermarket!EMAIL for fastest response. TheCrestGroupNYC.com CREST22477