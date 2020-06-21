All apartments in New York
101 East 116th Street

101 E 116th St · (347) 674-0401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 E 116th St, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
**VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST** Beautifully renovated, spacious 1BR in well maintained elevator building with queen size bedroom and XL living room, island separate kitchen with lots of cabinet space and large counter top as well as stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), high ceilings, recessed lighting throughout, great closet space and super on site Easily the best deal in the city! On the block with no need to cross the street entrance to the 6th, crosstown bus, laundromat next door and a brand new supermarket!EMAIL for fastest response. TheCrestGroupNYC.com CREST22477

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

