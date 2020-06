Amenities

Furnished One Bedroom on 72nd Street! This Mint, duplex home offers loft living on the Upper west side. This home features soaring ceiling heights, open kitchen, walk in closet and loft bedroom. The living room has sunny east exposure and city views! You are 1 block from Central Park and 1 block to the 2/3/B & C trains. Best location. Offered furnished at $4200