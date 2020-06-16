All apartments in New York
100 West 58th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:22 AM

100 West 58th Street

100 West 58th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 West 58th Street, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11-AB · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
hot tub
internet access
New photos coming soon. For now, please use our virtual tour.

Exquisite 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath corner unit condo featuring approximately 2,200 square feet of expansive living space, ideally situated between the south entrance of Central Park and the exclusive "Billionaires' Row". A large foyer leads you to the living & dining area with eastern and southern exposures, where you are also treated by an open chef's kitchen, outfitted with oak cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel high end appliances. The apartment features two master suites situated at opposite ends of the apartment. All the bedroom closets have been outfitted with California closets and feature en-suite bathrooms. To complete this fully equipped residence are double sets of washer/dryers, along with a separate second smaller kitchen.

Designed in 1926 by legendary architect Rosario Candela, with renovations by Gwathmey Siegel and Associates, The Windsor Park includes a 24-hour doorman, concierge, resident manager, porter, state-of-the-art fitness center and rooftop terrace. It is located near various transportation lines and the city's finest restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. This home is available furnished.,This three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath condominium is being offered fully furnished for rent. Features a unique, private suite including a bedroom, bathroom, full kitchen and laundry with top-of-the-line appliances ideal for guest, live in help, or as a "mother-in-law apartment."
The large, 24-foot by 17-foot living/dining area is lit from oversized windows with eastern and southern exposures. The kitchen is outfitted with solid oak cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless Sub-Zero, Viking and Bosch appliances and a Viking wine cooler. The main master suite offers two generously-sized California closets and a spa-like en-suite bathroom with stunning marble, a double vanity, deep soaking tub and separate glass shower. The home's third bedroom also features an en-suite marble bathroom and two built-out California closets.
The pet-friendly building. Cable and Internet included. Sorry no rentals under 6 months will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 West 58th Street have any available units?
100 West 58th Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 West 58th Street have?
Some of 100 West 58th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 West 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 West 58th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 West 58th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 West 58th Street is pet friendly.
Does 100 West 58th Street offer parking?
No, 100 West 58th Street does not offer parking.
Does 100 West 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 West 58th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 West 58th Street have a pool?
No, 100 West 58th Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 West 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 100 West 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 West 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 West 58th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
