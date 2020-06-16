100 West 58th Street

Amenities

Exquisite 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath corner unit condo featuring approximately 2,200 square feet of expansive living space, ideally situated between the south entrance of Central Park and the exclusive "Billionaires' Row". A large foyer leads you to the living & dining area with eastern and southern exposures, where you are also treated by an open chef's kitchen, outfitted with oak cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel high end appliances. The apartment features two master suites situated at opposite ends of the apartment. All the bedroom closets have been outfitted with California closets and feature en-suite bathrooms. To complete this fully equipped residence are double sets of washer/dryers, along with a separate second smaller kitchen.



Designed in 1926 by legendary architect Rosario Candela, with renovations by Gwathmey Siegel and Associates, The Windsor Park includes a 24-hour doorman, concierge, resident manager, porter, state-of-the-art fitness center and rooftop terrace. It is located near various transportation lines and the city's finest restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. This home is available furnished.,This three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath condominium is being offered fully furnished for rent. Features a unique, private suite including a bedroom, bathroom, full kitchen and laundry with top-of-the-line appliances ideal for guest, live in help, or as a "mother-in-law apartment."

The large, 24-foot by 17-foot living/dining area is lit from oversized windows with eastern and southern exposures. The kitchen is outfitted with solid oak cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless Sub-Zero, Viking and Bosch appliances and a Viking wine cooler. The main master suite offers two generously-sized California closets and a spa-like en-suite bathroom with stunning marble, a double vanity, deep soaking tub and separate glass shower. The home's third bedroom also features an en-suite marble bathroom and two built-out California closets.

The pet-friendly building. Cable and Internet included. Sorry no rentals under 6 months will be considered.