Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:59 PM

100 Overlook Terrace

100 Overlook Terrace · (212) 381-2671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Overlook Terrace, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 316 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
lobby
This fantastic one bedroom unit has been renovated and features an open floor plan. The windowed, eat-in-kitchen offers plenty of storage, granite counter, stainless steel appliances, and tumble-tiled backsplash. The living room is quite spacious and accommodates your living room furniture with plenty of room for a working space with a desk. The master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet with three West facing windows. The building has a 24 hour attended lobby, live-in super and 2 laundry rooms. You are close to the A train, M4 bus and M98 express bus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Overlook Terrace have any available units?
100 Overlook Terrace has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Overlook Terrace have?
Some of 100 Overlook Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Overlook Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
100 Overlook Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Overlook Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 100 Overlook Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 100 Overlook Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 100 Overlook Terrace does offer parking.
Does 100 Overlook Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Overlook Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Overlook Terrace have a pool?
No, 100 Overlook Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 100 Overlook Terrace have accessible units?
No, 100 Overlook Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Overlook Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Overlook Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
