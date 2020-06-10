100 Overlook Terrace

Amenities

This fantastic one bedroom unit has been renovated and features an open floor plan. The windowed, eat-in-kitchen offers plenty of storage, granite counter, stainless steel appliances, and tumble-tiled backsplash. The living room is quite spacious and accommodates your living room furniture with plenty of room for a working space with a desk. The master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet with three West facing windows. The building has a 24 hour attended lobby, live-in super and 2 laundry rooms. You are close to the A train, M4 bus and M98 express bus.