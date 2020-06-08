Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel gym pool 24hr concierge doorman

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge doorman gym pool

A work of art and an architectural masterpiece, Jean Nouvel created one of New York's most exceptional and unique condominiums, 100 Eleventh Avenue. This stunning 3 bedroom home consists of approximately 1950 square feet and has 3 and a half bathrooms, high ceilings, beautiful white terrazzo floors, stainless steel state of the art kitchen, custom designed lighting, and a steel frame wall of floor to ceiling clear and etched glass windows. This light-filled apartment has glorious Hudson River and city views. The bathrooms were designed as minimalist bathrooms with computerized sleek touch sensitive fixtures for temperature and water flow.



Located in West Chelsea, this home is surrounded by Manhattan's most dynamic and exciting areas with the Meatpacking District and the emerging Hudson Yards in close proximity. The High Line is half a block away while the Hudson River waterfront park and Chelsea Piers is across the street. 100 Eleventh Avenue is a full service luxury condo with 24-hour concierge provided by Liv, newly renovated fitness center and indoor/outdoor pool.