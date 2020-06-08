All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

100 Eleventh Avenue

100 West 24th Street · (212) 396-5885
Location

100 West 24th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10A · Avail. now

$13,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
24hr concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
pool
A work of art and an architectural masterpiece, Jean Nouvel created one of New York's most exceptional and unique condominiums, 100 Eleventh Avenue. This stunning 3 bedroom home consists of approximately 1950 square feet and has 3 and a half bathrooms, high ceilings, beautiful white terrazzo floors, stainless steel state of the art kitchen, custom designed lighting, and a steel frame wall of floor to ceiling clear and etched glass windows. This light-filled apartment has glorious Hudson River and city views. The bathrooms were designed as minimalist bathrooms with computerized sleek touch sensitive fixtures for temperature and water flow.

Located in West Chelsea, this home is surrounded by Manhattan's most dynamic and exciting areas with the Meatpacking District and the emerging Hudson Yards in close proximity. The High Line is half a block away while the Hudson River waterfront park and Chelsea Piers is across the street. 100 Eleventh Avenue is a full service luxury condo with 24-hour concierge provided by Liv, newly renovated fitness center and indoor/outdoor pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Eleventh Avenue have any available units?
100 Eleventh Avenue has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Eleventh Avenue have?
Some of 100 Eleventh Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Eleventh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
100 Eleventh Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Eleventh Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 100 Eleventh Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 100 Eleventh Avenue offer parking?
No, 100 Eleventh Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 100 Eleventh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Eleventh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Eleventh Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 100 Eleventh Avenue has a pool.
Does 100 Eleventh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 100 Eleventh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Eleventh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Eleventh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
