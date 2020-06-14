All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

100 Barclay Street

100 Barclay Street · (646) 229-3703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Barclay Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 29-A · Avail. now

$24,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
hot tub
Stunning views of New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty from this high floor, corner three bedroom, four bathroom apartment plus home office. Historic Art Deco full-service building at central location between Tribeca and the Financial District.

A spacious 2,987 square feet with white oak flooring, oversized great room, den, and chef's kitchen. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, marble countertops, Sub-Zero refrigerator, wine storage, Wolf gas range, Miele speed oven, and dishwasher. Sparkling designer bathrooms are outfitted with Waterworks fixtures, Toto toilets, and Calacatta Gold marble. The unit includes a multi-zone central heating and cooling system, and laundry room with vented dryer.

100 Barclay features over 40,000 square feet of amenity space with fitness center, an 82-foot heated lap pool, spa, billiards room, club lounge, conference room, children's playroom, and four outdoor terraces. 24-hour doorman and concierge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Barclay Street have any available units?
100 Barclay Street has a unit available for $24,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Barclay Street have?
Some of 100 Barclay Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Barclay Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 Barclay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Barclay Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 Barclay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 100 Barclay Street offer parking?
No, 100 Barclay Street does not offer parking.
Does 100 Barclay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Barclay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Barclay Street have a pool?
Yes, 100 Barclay Street has a pool.
Does 100 Barclay Street have accessible units?
No, 100 Barclay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Barclay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Barclay Street has units with dishwashers.
