100 Barclay Street

Amenities
Stunning views of New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty from this high floor, corner three bedroom, four bathroom apartment plus home office. Historic Art Deco full-service building at central location between Tribeca and the Financial District.
A spacious 2,987 square feet with white oak flooring, oversized great room, den, and chef's kitchen. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, marble countertops, Sub-Zero refrigerator, wine storage, Wolf gas range, Miele speed oven, and dishwasher. Sparkling designer bathrooms are outfitted with Waterworks fixtures, Toto toilets, and Calacatta Gold marble. The unit includes a multi-zone central heating and cooling system, and laundry room with vented dryer.
100 Barclay features over 40,000 square feet of amenity space with fitness center, an 82-foot heated lap pool, spa, billiards room, club lounge, conference room, children's playroom, and four outdoor terraces. 24-hour doorman and concierge.