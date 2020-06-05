All apartments in New York
New York, NY
10 West Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:34 AM

10 West Street

10 West St · (212) 937-1988
Location

10 West St, New York, NY 10014
Battery Park City

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit PH2C · Avail. now

$34,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
valet service
Perched on the highest floors of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, this ultra-luxurious, extremely private, 4-bedroom, 5-bath duplex home with grand terrace features spectacular and iconic waterfront views throughout from dawn to dusk. A grand foyer leads into a splendid living space that is outfitted with a glass curtain wall offering unobstructed panoramic views of the Hudson River, NY Harbor, Statue of Liberty, Verrazano Bridge, Governors Island, Battery Park and beyond. The oversized chef's kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, abundant Poggenpohl cabinetry and a breakfast nook. A formal dining room with direct outdoor access conveniently connects the kitchen and living room. Plus an expansive, south facing terrace and windowed home office/library completes the splendor of a fine home. The sprawling master suite on the upper level has extraordinary waterfront views, full marble bath with soaking tub and steam shower, large walk-in closets and dressing area. Two additional bedrooms upstairs have en-suite baths and equally impressive water views. A bonus bedroom with en suite bath on the main level has its own jaw-dropping vistas. Every last detail has been thought of in this incredible home including additional in unit storage rooms and laundry room with vented dryer.The Ritz-Carlton Residences is a truly elite white-glove property with a dedicated concierge, private security staff, porter, doorman, on-demand maid service and valet parking. On-site amenities include 5-star restaurant 2West, a serene lounge bar, a state-of-the-art health club, in-room dining and more. The lush 30-acre green space of Battery Park City is right outside your front door and just a short stroll to luxury shopping at Brookfield Place, hip eateries at Hudson Eats food hall, and the Oculus transportation hub with an additional 100+ retail stores. Just steps away from Tribeca and FiDi are world-class restaurants, with the newest addition of CUT, Augustine, Manhatta, NOBU and the renewed historic South Street Seaport, which recently opened Pier 17, completing the New Downtown image. The nearby 4/5, 1 and R/W trains provide rapid transportation anywhere in the city. The Wall Street Journal has recently described Battery Park City as being one of the most desirable residential destinations downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 West Street have any available units?
10 West Street has a unit available for $34,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 West Street have?
Some of 10 West Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 West Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 West Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 West Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 10 West Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 West Street does offer parking.
Does 10 West Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 West Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 West Street have a pool?
No, 10 West Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 West Street have accessible units?
No, 10 West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 West Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 West Street does not have units with dishwashers.
