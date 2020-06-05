10 West Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets concierge doorman

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman on-site laundry parking garage valet service

Perched on the highest floors of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, this ultra-luxurious, extremely private, 4-bedroom, 5-bath duplex home with grand terrace features spectacular and iconic waterfront views throughout from dawn to dusk. A grand foyer leads into a splendid living space that is outfitted with a glass curtain wall offering unobstructed panoramic views of the Hudson River, NY Harbor, Statue of Liberty, Verrazano Bridge, Governors Island, Battery Park and beyond. The oversized chef's kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, abundant Poggenpohl cabinetry and a breakfast nook. A formal dining room with direct outdoor access conveniently connects the kitchen and living room. Plus an expansive, south facing terrace and windowed home office/library completes the splendor of a fine home. The sprawling master suite on the upper level has extraordinary waterfront views, full marble bath with soaking tub and steam shower, large walk-in closets and dressing area. Two additional bedrooms upstairs have en-suite baths and equally impressive water views. A bonus bedroom with en suite bath on the main level has its own jaw-dropping vistas. Every last detail has been thought of in this incredible home including additional in unit storage rooms and laundry room with vented dryer.The Ritz-Carlton Residences is a truly elite white-glove property with a dedicated concierge, private security staff, porter, doorman, on-demand maid service and valet parking. On-site amenities include 5-star restaurant 2West, a serene lounge bar, a state-of-the-art health club, in-room dining and more. The lush 30-acre green space of Battery Park City is right outside your front door and just a short stroll to luxury shopping at Brookfield Place, hip eateries at Hudson Eats food hall, and the Oculus transportation hub with an additional 100+ retail stores. Just steps away from Tribeca and FiDi are world-class restaurants, with the newest addition of CUT, Augustine, Manhatta, NOBU and the renewed historic South Street Seaport, which recently opened Pier 17, completing the New Downtown image. The nearby 4/5, 1 and R/W trains provide rapid transportation anywhere in the city. The Wall Street Journal has recently described Battery Park City as being one of the most desirable residential destinations downtown.