10 West End Avenue

10 East End Avenue · (646) 685-8177
Location

10 East End Avenue, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8-FG · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
valet service
New to the Market
One-of-a-kind!
Step into this newly renovated Magnificent 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath immaculate residence on the 8th floor facing west in this masterpiece modern full-service condominium. This mint condition home has been meticulously designed and renovated with exquisite finishes and modern appliances and fixtures.
The Home features;
* Wide-plank Oak Hardwood floors through-out
* Floor-to-ceiling glass windows and high ceilings
*Automatic-remote-control blinds in Bedrooms
* Central A/C & Heat

Kitchen:
* Custom-designed open chefs kitchen
* Custom Kitchen Cabinets
* Caesarstone countertops
* Carerra Marble Back-splash
* Sub-Zero stainless steel refrigerator
* Bosch dishwasher
* Wolf Duel (6) burner/Oven
* Meile stainless steel microwave
* Wine Fridge

Master En-Suite Bedroom features:
* Automatic-remote-control blinds
* En-suite master bathroom with dual vanity/sinks
* Calcutta Marble
* Rohl fixtures
* Large walk-in closet
* In-unit washer/dryer
* Gray Ceramic Tiles

All in this full-service doorman building. 10 West End Avenue amenities feature a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool, children's playroom, valet, bicycle room, cold storage, laundry room, and on-site parking garage, cable TV hook-ups, high-speed internet, and Fios.
The building is in close proximity to the Riverside Park, which features include the Greenway with bicycle and running paths as well as walkways, piers for recreation, and strolling. There is a brand new mega Morton Williams grocery store directly across the street. It's just a short walk to Lincoln Center, the shops at Time Warner, Restaurants, Central Park, and all the convenient transportation lines at Columbus Circle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 West End Avenue have any available units?
10 West End Avenue has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 West End Avenue have?
Some of 10 West End Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 10 West End Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10 West End Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 West End Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 West End Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10 West End Avenue has a pool.
Does 10 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 West End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
