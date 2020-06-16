Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym on-site laundry parking pool bike storage garage internet access valet service

New to the Market

One-of-a-kind!

Step into this newly renovated Magnificent 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath immaculate residence on the 8th floor facing west in this masterpiece modern full-service condominium. This mint condition home has been meticulously designed and renovated with exquisite finishes and modern appliances and fixtures.

The Home features;

* Wide-plank Oak Hardwood floors through-out

* Floor-to-ceiling glass windows and high ceilings

*Automatic-remote-control blinds in Bedrooms

* Central A/C & Heat



Kitchen:

* Custom-designed open chefs kitchen

* Custom Kitchen Cabinets

* Caesarstone countertops

* Carerra Marble Back-splash

* Sub-Zero stainless steel refrigerator

* Bosch dishwasher

* Wolf Duel (6) burner/Oven

* Meile stainless steel microwave

* Wine Fridge



Master En-Suite Bedroom features:

* Automatic-remote-control blinds

* En-suite master bathroom with dual vanity/sinks

* Calcutta Marble

* Rohl fixtures

* Large walk-in closet

* In-unit washer/dryer

* Gray Ceramic Tiles



All in this full-service doorman building. 10 West End Avenue amenities feature a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool, children's playroom, valet, bicycle room, cold storage, laundry room, and on-site parking garage, cable TV hook-ups, high-speed internet, and Fios.

The building is in close proximity to the Riverside Park, which features include the Greenway with bicycle and running paths as well as walkways, piers for recreation, and strolling. There is a brand new mega Morton Williams grocery store directly across the street. It's just a short walk to Lincoln Center, the shops at Time Warner, Restaurants, Central Park, and all the convenient transportation lines at Columbus Circle.