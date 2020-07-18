All apartments in New York
10 West 75th Street
10 West 75th Street

10 West 75th Street · (646) 430-5534
Location

10 West 75th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$3,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Just Listed at 10 West 75th Street, New York, New YorkClassic Upper West Side Brownstone living on Central Park. Large bright queens sized one bedroom apartment with soaring high ceilings, separate renovated kitchen, and good closet space. Decorative fireplace with exposed brick. Charming & beautiful Upper West Side block with access to all the Upper West Side has to offer. 1/2/3/B/C train access, Shopping and fine dining abound. Contact the listing agent to schedule a viewing of 10 West 75th Street, New York, New York

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 West 75th Street have any available units?
10 West 75th Street has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 10 West 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 West 75th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 West 75th Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 West 75th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 10 West 75th Street offer parking?
No, 10 West 75th Street does not offer parking.
Does 10 West 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 West 75th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 West 75th Street have a pool?
No, 10 West 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 West 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 10 West 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 West 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 West 75th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 West 75th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 West 75th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
