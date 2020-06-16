10 Christopher Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Sunny alcove studio overlooking NYC's most charming alley! Located on the 6th floor in an elevator building, this spacious studio has a separate kitchen with a dishwasher, high ceilings, ample closet space, and great NYC views. It faces Gay Street, a small and charming alley connecting Christopher Street and Waverly Place. The building is well-maintained, with a live-in super and a laundry room. Easy approval process, no board approval needed.,Live on one of the most picturesque blocks in NYC! This is a true alcove studio that's been recently renovated, featuring a separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new refrigerator and stove, dishwasher, high ceilings, hardwood floors, great light, ample closet space, Western exposure and great views of Gay Street, a charming alley that connects Christopher Street with Waverly Pl. Your choice of coffee spot between Joe's, Jacks or Why Not Coffee NYC are right downstairs! This unique apartment is located on a high floor in an elevator building with a live in super and a laundry room. The train station is a minute away!