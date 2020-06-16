All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:13 AM

10 Christopher Street

10 Christopher Street · (646) 382-7378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 6-B · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Sunny alcove studio overlooking NYC's most charming alley! Located on the 6th floor in an elevator building, this spacious studio has a separate kitchen with a dishwasher, high ceilings, ample closet space, and great NYC views. It faces Gay Street, a small and charming alley connecting Christopher Street and Waverly Place. The building is well-maintained, with a live-in super and a laundry room. Easy approval process, no board approval needed.,Live on one of the most picturesque blocks in NYC! This is a true alcove studio that's been recently renovated, featuring a separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new refrigerator and stove, dishwasher, high ceilings, hardwood floors, great light, ample closet space, Western exposure and great views of Gay Street, a charming alley that connects Christopher Street with Waverly Pl. Your choice of coffee spot between Joe's, Jacks or Why Not Coffee NYC are right downstairs! This unique apartment is located on a high floor in an elevator building with a live in super and a laundry room. The train station is a minute away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Christopher Street have any available units?
10 Christopher Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Christopher Street have?
Some of 10 Christopher Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Christopher Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 Christopher Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Christopher Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 Christopher Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 10 Christopher Street offer parking?
No, 10 Christopher Street does not offer parking.
Does 10 Christopher Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Christopher Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Christopher Street have a pool?
No, 10 Christopher Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 Christopher Street have accessible units?
No, 10 Christopher Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Christopher Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Christopher Street has units with dishwashers.
