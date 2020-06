Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace furnished range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY 1. FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED. Renovated with spectacular 14' ceilings in Living Room. Finest bath appointments. Kitchen has gas stove, subway tiles and solid-wood cabinets. Hardwood floors. Exposed-brick wall and real working wood fireplace. Huge wood casement windows overlook a charming garden. Bedroom will accommodate a king-sized bed. WASHER and VENTED DRYER. Through-the wall A/C in both LR and BRDM. Two exposures in both LR and BDRM. Hands-on owner keeps building in tip-top shape. Newly-renovated halls boasting solid-steel apartment doors. Categorically one of the best one bedroom rentals in The Village.