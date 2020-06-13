1 IRVING PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Short Term to Long Term FURNISHED RENTAL! PERFECTLY LOCATED IN THE HEART OF UNION SQUARE. Wake up to expansive views of the World Trade Center and enjoy stunning sunsets reflected off lower Manhattan. This completely renovated Union Square high-floor one bedroom features the latest in modern design and smart home technology. The remodeled kitchen includes a microwave, dishwasher, and a large Cesar stone breakfast counter that opens up to the living room perfect for entertaining guests. The renovated spa-like bathroom includes a Toto Washlet toilet, bathtub, and medicine cabinet with design lighting. The living room features a dining table comfortable for four people, pullout queen sofa bed, pullout twin bed loveseat, large flat screen television, and coffee tables. The spacious bedroom includes a queen sized bed, nightstands, as well as a large dresser and closet for plenty of storage. The apartment includes new modern flooring throughout, Sonos speaker system, Spectrum cable and internet, air conditioning and Nest smart smoke detector.Every convenience for someone with a busy lifestyle would want is only steps away. Zeckendorf Towers features a large swimming pool, hot tub, gym, roof deck overlooking Union Square, and 24 hour doorman service. Grocery store in the building, as well as just around the corner to Whole Foods, Trader Joes and the Union Square farmers market. Hundreds of dining, shopping and workout options are only steps away. Numerous subway lines with an entrance under the building to Union Square station, including 4/5/6/N/Q/R/L. Quick access to airports, including 20 minutes to LGA and 30 minutes to JFK and EWR.ONE MONTH FREE ON 12 MONTH LEASE TERM. NET EFFECTIVE RENT NER based on a 12 month lease term. Normal rent is $5,800 per month. Please inquire.Please contact us to learn more about this listing and to schedule viewing. Art@Anchornyc.com 323.875.3008 anchornyc1087397