Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 AM

1 IRVING PLACE

1 Irving Place · (323) 875-3008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Irving Place, New York, NY 10003
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Short Term to Long Term FURNISHED RENTAL! PERFECTLY LOCATED IN THE HEART OF UNION SQUARE. Wake up to expansive views of the World Trade Center and enjoy stunning sunsets reflected off lower Manhattan. This completely renovated Union Square high-floor one bedroom features the latest in modern design and smart home technology. The remodeled kitchen includes a microwave, dishwasher, and a large Cesar stone breakfast counter that opens up to the living room perfect for entertaining guests. The renovated spa-like bathroom includes a Toto Washlet toilet, bathtub, and medicine cabinet with design lighting. The living room features a dining table comfortable for four people, pullout queen sofa bed, pullout twin bed loveseat, large flat screen television, and coffee tables. The spacious bedroom includes a queen sized bed, nightstands, as well as a large dresser and closet for plenty of storage. The apartment includes new modern flooring throughout, Sonos speaker system, Spectrum cable and internet, air conditioning and Nest smart smoke detector.Every convenience for someone with a busy lifestyle would want is only steps away. Zeckendorf Towers features a large swimming pool, hot tub, gym, roof deck overlooking Union Square, and 24 hour doorman service. Grocery store in the building, as well as just around the corner to Whole Foods, Trader Joes and the Union Square farmers market. Hundreds of dining, shopping and workout options are only steps away. Numerous subway lines with an entrance under the building to Union Square station, including 4/5/6/N/Q/R/L. Quick access to airports, including 20 minutes to LGA and 30 minutes to JFK and EWR.ONE MONTH FREE ON 12 MONTH LEASE TERM. NET EFFECTIVE RENT NER based on a 12 month lease term. Normal rent is $5,800 per month. Please inquire.Please contact us to learn more about this listing and to schedule viewing. Art@Anchornyc.com 323.875.3008 anchornyc1087397

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 IRVING PLACE have any available units?
1 IRVING PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 IRVING PLACE have?
Some of 1 IRVING PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 IRVING PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1 IRVING PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 IRVING PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1 IRVING PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1 IRVING PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1 IRVING PLACE does offer parking.
Does 1 IRVING PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 IRVING PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 IRVING PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1 IRVING PLACE has a pool.
Does 1 IRVING PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1 IRVING PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1 IRVING PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 IRVING PLACE has units with dishwashers.
