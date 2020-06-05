1 Central Park South

Amenities

Stunning and stylish completely furnished and designer decorated chic studio at The Plaza Condominium, Private Residences. The Plaza white glove service experience begins at entry into the exquisite mosaic tiled Private Residential Lobby with opulent grandeur of the Beaux Arts era. The high floor sun drenched home faces south and east enjoying double exposure illuminating the beautifully manicured Plaza gardens with dazzling fountains and reflecting pools.Welcomed by an entry foyer, there is a coat closet, laundry closet with washer and dryer plus a room sized walk in closet. The dramatic and elegant living room features floor to ceiling Juliet balconies and windows accenting the 10 foot ceilings and moldings. There is also a sleeper couch for a guest. The sumptuous bedroom area has a queen sized bed. The large chef's kitchen features Miele and Viking appliances, glass front custom cabinetry with Nero Marquand stone counter tops and Calacatta marble tile backsplash. The luxurious bathroom features original mosaic patterned tile and the classic double P Plaza logo crafted by Lefroy Brooks and Kohler. The studio is totally outfitted to suit your every need and includes linens, dishes, cutlery, cooking utensils down to the espresso machine so just bring a toothbrush!Plaza residents enjoy full access to the services and amenities of the Hotel. 5 Star Concierge Service with in residence AMX technology, Fitness and Health Center, Gym , Hair Salon, Maid Service, Room Service, Catering and Limousine Services Enjoy The Palm Court, The Grand Ballroom, The Champagne Bar and The Rose Club, The Oak Room, The Plaza Food Hall by Todd English, The Fitness Center, La Palestra, The Caudalie Vinotherapie Spa,Warren-Tricomi Salon and the Shops of The Plaza for every convenience. Located on the most prestigious street in NYC across from Central Park at Fifth Avenue. This beautiful and unique studio offering is the perfect residence, pied a terre or investment for the discerning.