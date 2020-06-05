All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:29 PM

1 Central Park South

1 Central Park South · (212) 838-3700
Location

1 Central Park South, New York, NY 10019
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
lobby
Stunning and stylish completely furnished and designer decorated chic studio at The Plaza Condominium, Private Residences. The Plaza white glove service experience begins at entry into the exquisite mosaic tiled Private Residential Lobby with opulent grandeur of the Beaux Arts era. The high floor sun drenched home faces south and east enjoying double exposure illuminating the beautifully manicured Plaza gardens with dazzling fountains and reflecting pools.Welcomed by an entry foyer, there is a coat closet, laundry closet with washer and dryer plus a room sized walk in closet. The dramatic and elegant living room features floor to ceiling Juliet balconies and windows accenting the 10 foot ceilings and moldings. There is also a sleeper couch for a guest. The sumptuous bedroom area has a queen sized bed. The large chef's kitchen features Miele and Viking appliances, glass front custom cabinetry with Nero Marquand stone counter tops and Calacatta marble tile backsplash. The luxurious bathroom features original mosaic patterned tile and the classic double P Plaza logo crafted by Lefroy Brooks and Kohler. The studio is totally outfitted to suit your every need and includes linens, dishes, cutlery, cooking utensils down to the espresso machine so just bring a toothbrush!Plaza residents enjoy full access to the services and amenities of the Hotel. 5 Star Concierge Service with in residence AMX technology, Fitness and Health Center, Gym , Hair Salon, Maid Service, Room Service, Catering and Limousine Services Enjoy The Palm Court, The Grand Ballroom, The Champagne Bar and The Rose Club, The Oak Room, The Plaza Food Hall by Todd English, The Fitness Center, La Palestra, The Caudalie Vinotherapie Spa,Warren-Tricomi Salon and the Shops of The Plaza for every convenience. Located on the most prestigious street in NYC across from Central Park at Fifth Avenue. This beautiful and unique studio offering is the perfect residence, pied a terre or investment for the discerning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Central Park South have any available units?
1 Central Park South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Central Park South have?
Some of 1 Central Park South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Central Park South currently offering any rent specials?
1 Central Park South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Central Park South pet-friendly?
No, 1 Central Park South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1 Central Park South offer parking?
No, 1 Central Park South does not offer parking.
Does 1 Central Park South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Central Park South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Central Park South have a pool?
Yes, 1 Central Park South has a pool.
Does 1 Central Park South have accessible units?
No, 1 Central Park South does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Central Park South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Central Park South has units with dishwashers.
